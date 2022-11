The best bets for Wednesday's World Cup action

Morocco v Croatia: Perisic to show his class

Morocco 3.953/1 v Croatia 2.245/4, the Draw 3.39/4

10:00

Live on ITV

Opta says: "Ivan Perisic has been directly involved in more goals than any other player for Croatia in major tournament history (9 goals + 5 assists in World Cup + Euro). In fact, he's one of only two European players to have scored and/or assisted a goal in each of the last five major international tournaments; the other is Cristiano Ronaldo."

Germany 1.491/2 v Japan 7.87/1, the Draw 4.94/1

13:00

Live on ITV

Alex Boyes says: "The much fancied Germans (4/9) come into the match in mixed form, having drawn five of their last eight matches (W2 D1), four of which have finished by the same 1-1 scoreline.

"Germany are struggling with a consistent scorer these days, with much rotation up-front involving the injured Timo Werner, Chelsea's Kai Havertz and Bayern duo Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabry.

"Thomas Muller, does however, have some serious World Cup form, with Opta telling us he has scored 10 and assisted another six in his last 16 matches on the World stage, the highest totals for both since 2010.

"He has also turned into an assist machine for Bayern Munich as he has become older and adapted his play."

Spain 1.182/11 v Costa Rica 24.023/1, the Draw 8.615/2

16:00

Live on ITV

Max Liu says: "Spain are facing Costa Rica for the fourth time since 2011. Their three previous head-to-heads have produced 12 goals, an average of four per game, so let's start by backing over 3.5 goals.

"Spain remain a bit of an enigma and, while Costa Rica are winless in their last six World Cup matches, the Central Americans do have four draws. I'm backing them to cause an upset by earning one here."

Belgium 1.558/15 v Canada 7.26/1, the Draw 4.67/2

19:00

Live on BBC1

Sean Taylor: "Canada's preparation has been interesting to say the least. Players boycotted a friendly during the summer due to a squabble with their federation over player bonuses. The squad also has a sizeable MLS contingent, and those players haven't played in at least a month due to the league schedule. They'll either be fresh and ready to go or lacking in match sharpness, however you want to look at it.

"With players such as Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David and Cyle Larin, Canada do have enough going forward to cause an ageing Belgian defence problems. Davies will play further up the pitch than he does with Bayern Munich and Canada will be looking to make the most of his talents going forward.

"In nine games this year, Belgium have kept just two clean sheets, against Poland in the UEFA Nations League and a friendly against Burkina Faso. They have struggled to blood new talent into a defence that is potentially past its best. While I expect Belgium to come out on top here, I think Canada have the attacking talent to trouble Belgium."