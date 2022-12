Best bets for Wednesday's World Cup semi-final

Opta Stats, Bet Builders and much more

France 1.594/7 v Morocco 7.87/1, the Draw 4.0

19:00

Live on BBC

Paul Higham says: "It's an old saying in the NFL that 'defence wins championships' and Morocco are out to prove that point again. They've got four clean sheets so far in this tournament and the last two teams to keep five at one World Cup both went on to win in (2010 Spain and 2006 Italy).

"France are as short as 1/5 to make the final but Morocco will be a popular underdog here at 10/3 as they've shown they can break with pace and precision and Deschamps' defence has not been overly convincing at all.

"They've conceded in every game here and in their last six World Cup outings overall, with just one clean sheet in their last 11 internationals so there's no reason why Morocco couldn't find the net even with limited possession."

Kevin Hatchard says: "I backed Portugal against Morocco because I wondered if injuries were catching up with the North Africans, and although I was wrong that time, I do think this is finally the end of the road. Mazraoui, Saiss and Nayef Aguerd are injured or at least doubtful, which is basically three quarters of the first-choice back four. Against France, those gaps will be hard to fill.

"France rode their luck against England, but they remain an excellent unit with a savvy coach in Didier Deschamps. Kylian Mbappé will keep his good friend and PSG teammate Hakimi very busy, and I believe Antoine Griezmann has been one of the tournament's most impressive performers. The Atletico Madrid maestro has played in a deeper role for Les Bleus, and he can unlock a Morocco side that works hard to stop players operating between the lines.

"Oliver Giroud's movement and physicality can punish that injury-hit defence, and Ousmane Dembélé can terrorise back-up left-back Yahya Attiat-Allah."

Alex Keble says: "Most people are assuming that Morocco will finally go out due to the attacking riches at France's disposal, but the real reason they are such under-dogs on Wednesday is that France do not follow the same tactical plan as all of Morocco's opponents so far. Belgium, Spain, and Portugal are happy to hog possession and territory, while France will not press much at all and look to sit deep.

"This is a problem for Morocco. Their tactical methodology involves drawing the opposition forward with their own deep line, before playing high-octane passes to work around the press and break into the spaces behind - not unlike how Antonio Conte coaches his teams. That's why Morocco cannot be considered a purely defensive team despite holding an average of 32.4% possession this tournament, the second lowest ahead of Costa Rica.

"Normally, Sofyan Amrabat is crucial in the press-evasion tactics, while Sofia Boufal enjoys the room found in these artificial transitions, but here Morocco will be forced to confront lots of bodies being behind the ball. This will slow their football down and strip them of their greatest strength, giving Didier Deschamps a major advantage."

The Opta Stat: "France have alternated between victory and defeat in their six World Cup meetings with African nations, losing 1-0 against Tunisia last time out in this year's group stage. No team has ever lost against two different African sides in the same World Cup before."

Conclusion: "If the pattern continues then France will win this game, however, what this really tells us is that France do not dominate over African nations at World Cups. We all remember the famous 1-0 defeat to Senegal in 2002, whilst they've already tasted defeat in the group stages. Morocco are showing they are potentially one of the best African sides to appear at the World Cup, and they might just cause France more issues than the odds suggest."

Max Liu says: "No opposition player has scored against Morocco so far at the 2022 World Cup, with their only goal conceded coming via an own goal against Canada. But that run will surely end on Wednesday.

"Which French player will get the goal? Kylian Mbappe didn't score against England but Olivier Giroud, who this column backed, hit the winner. It could be worth backing them both here, with the former hungry after failing to strike last time out and the latter keen to get another."

Listen to World Cup... Only Bettor - France v Morocco