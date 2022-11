Brazil looking to guarentee qualifcation from Group G

Richarlison to shine despite absence of Neymar

Netherlands 1.23 v Qatar 18.0, the Draw 7.4

15:00

Live on ITV1

Nathan Joyes says: "Qatar were all at sea against Ecuador, picking up three first half yellow cards and ended the game with four. Three more were brandished by the ref when they faced Senegal.

"The hosts have looked well off the pace and very leggy, and the Netherlands will be looking to move the ball quick, and deliver an all round professional performance.

"The Dutch have only received one yellow card in both of their matches, and that was for centre back Matthijs de Ligt, who is unlikely to be under any pressure against Qatar."

Ecuador 2.54 v Senegal 3.3, the Draw 3.25

15:00

Live on ITV4

Max Liu says: "If they avoid defeat, Ecuador will qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup. They held the Netherlands to a draw last time out and will look to contain Senegal who also go into MD3 with the chance to qualify.

"The Senegalese are likely to be on the front foot as they almost certainly need three points and that could leave them vulnerable to the counterattack. Enner Valencia has scored each of Ecuador's last six goals at the World Cup (including all three in Qatar) while Senegal had three different scorers (Diédhiou, Dieng, Dia) in their 3-1 win over the hosts."

Wales 9.2 v England 1.47, the Draw 4.6

19:00

Live on BBC1

Alex Boyes says: "It probably aids England that Wales must win, so there will be a point in the game - either from the start if Wales go with four at the back, or a more chosen time on the clock - for Wales to go for it.

"That will either be successful, or it will simply free up more space than USA allowed for England to cause real problems. Either way, this should result in goals.

"You can get just over 2/1 for Over 3.5 goals & 5/1 odds on Over 4.5 goals in this match. I'll be sticking 1 pt. on both. At least we make our money back if the former only lands, but a nice tidy profit if they both do."

Paul Higham says: "England could either score first and then run away with it as Wales get desperate, or play out a tough grind of a game before their bench does the damage when Page's men tire.

"In either case Harry Kane surely scores at last, while Jude Bellingham hits the target when getting on the end of a counter attack - as does substitute Jack Grealish who uses his pace and skill to get in behind, maybe to score, but for us here just forcing a save will do.

"Luke Shaw should have plenty of the ball in any scenario - he's had over 100 passes in both games so far so taking him to have just 70 here at 10/11 is a nice Bet Builder piece of the puzzle.

"And with England able to play on the break that spells trouble for Chris Mepham, who leads Wales with four fouls and although just 1/3 for another one here it offers the icing on the cake for our six-fold Bet Builder."

Iran 4.1 v USA 2.08, the Draw 3.45

19:00

Live on BBC2

Joe Dyer says: "Given just a point will do and with the US struggling for goals, a diligent defensive display could be enough for Iran here.

"With both coming into this game on the back of a clean sheet, this looks like being a tight game that could be settled by late goals as the US push for the win and either get it or are caught on the counter.

"The 0-0 half-time scoreline is a tempting bet as is trading the goalless draw in the Betfair Exchange's correct score market. Opening odds of 10.09/1 will be hovering around the 3.02/1 mark should we witness a first 45 without a goal.

"That will suit Iran, who will not want an open game against a rapid attack. Frustrating the US will be the first goal. I think they can do that and I like the look of this basic Bet Builder - back Iran double chance/no to goals being scored in both halves. It pays at 2.757/4."