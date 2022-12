Opta stats inform Betfair bet

Dave Tindall says: "Argentina have scored exactly two goals in each of their last four World Cup matches: against Mexico, Poland, Australia and the Netherlands.

But six of those eight have come in the second half and, in truth, the first 45 minutes of Argentina games have been pretty lacklustre affairs. Dire might be more accurate.

Cautious, ball-retention specialists Croatia look ideal opponents for an opening period of stalemate so let's back Under 0.5 Goals in the First Half at 7/5 as the first part of a Bet Builder.

Diego Maradona set up the winning goal for Jorge Burrachaga but never scored in the 1986 World Cup final against West Germany. He did score two brilliant goals against Belgium in the semis though and I'm going to back Messi to emulate his fellow Argentina legend and get on the scoresheet in this last-four clash.

"Messi looks far perkier here in Qatar than he did in 2018, probably due to having less football in his legs. The little maestro has scored in four of Argentina's games so far and would have a full house of five had he slotted home a spot-kick against Poland."

Kevin Hatchard says: "I'll back Luka Modric to commit at least one foul, Ivan Perisic to have at least two shots, and Lionel Messi to have at least one shot on target. That comes out at a combined price of 3.44.

Messi has had nine shots on target so far at this World Cup, with only Kylian Mbappe ahead of him on ten. Perisic has had 13 goals attempts across his five appearances, while Modric has committed a team-high 12 fouls.

The Opta Stat: "Argentina are looking to reach the World Cup final for the sixth time, a figure bettered only by Germany (8). They've never been eliminated at the semi-final stage before, most recently beating the Netherlands in 2014."

Conclusion: "A simple conclusion at that... If Argentina reach a semi-final - as they have done five times previously - then they have a 100% record of going on to reach the final."

Max Liu says: "Croatia's win over Brazil confirmed, in case anyone was yet to realise, that Luka Modric and his teammates are tough, streetwise and driven by a powerful will to win by any means necessary.

"Argentina are no spring chickens themselves and this will be a fascinating battle of experience. Argentina have won just one of their last seven World Cup games against European sides (D3 L3), beating Poland 2-0 in the group stages this year.

"Both goalkeepers are good at saving penalties but, at 9/1, another Croatia victory on penalties is a possibility worth including in our Bet Builders."

