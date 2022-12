In-depth match previews for play-off

Opta stats and Bet Builders

Croatia 2.427/5 v Morocco 3.211/5 the Draw 3.613/5

15:00

Live on BBC

The Opta Stat says: "None of the 19 previous third place play-off matches at the World Cup have gone to penalties, with only one being settled in extra time (France v Belgium in 1986). A European nation has won this match in each of the last 10 editions of the tournament, since Brazil's 2-1 win over Italy in 1978."

Conclusion: "A nice stat for Croatia given that a European nation has won every third place play-off since 1978. And these games never go to penalties, and only one of 19 has gone to extra-time. Croatia to win inside 90 minutes it is then."

Seán Taylor says: "Both sides are quite selective in how they attack, and Croatia are lacking a clinical striker. There are some intangibles to factor in as well. Regardless of the result, Morocco participating in this match is the furthest an African nation has ever reached in World Cup history. I think they'll be the more motivated of the two to win on Saturday.

"It's been touched on by the team in the Football...Only Bettor podcast how Morocco have conceded a large amount of possession while also conceding few high-quality chances. Croatia don't really have a game changer up front to finish off the chances they do create. Over 2.5 goals is currently 20/23 and I'm not keen on that for the reasons mentioned.

"It can be hard to assess teams at this stage of the tournament. Croatia have had two games go to extra time and penalties so it would be natural for players to be tired. The 37-year-old Luka Modric has played in all six of Croatia's games at this World Cup. Only goalkeepers Peter Shilton (1990) and Dino Zoff (1982) have played more games at a single edition while aged 37+ (both 7)."

Max Liu says: "These two sides met in their first group stage matches at this World Cup and it ended 0-0. Croatia have kept a clean sheet in all three of their previous World Cup matches against African sides. They had defended well here, conceding just three goals in five games, until their 3-0 defeat to Argentina.

"Morocco don't have the firepower of Argentina, and have scored just one goal in the knockout rounds, so Croatia should be back to their sold selves here. Tiredness could also be a factor in what we expect to be a low-scoring match."