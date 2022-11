Sign up for our daily World Cup Newsletter here

A quartet to qualify for Dyer

Value in the nation top scorer markets?

Messi to play starring role

Seán fancies South American sides to dominate

All the noise is around how Qatar as a side may perform in their own backyard this winter, but I haven't seen much around their star striker Almoez Ali.

He is relatively unknown and does still play his football in the Qatar Stars League - captaining Al-Duhali. However, he rose to somewhat international fame in 2019 when he finished as the 2019 Asian Cup Golden Boot winner with nine goals in five matches, a new tournament record, as his nation went on to win the tournament.

Then, in 2021, he also won the Golden Boot at the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup with four goals, a tournament that includes the fire power of the USA and Mexico.

Almoez Ali probably won't win the Golden Boot at his home World Cup - he's 150/1 to do so - but other than the Netherlands, Qatar's group is open for interpretation.

Remember, they could lose all three matches and score one goal - but if Ali notches it, your bet will land. Qatar possess a genuine tournament goalscorer, who averages just under one in two for his country, and at 10/3 that is a big price for a team's main source of goals.

While it's no sure thing, I like the 11/2 about this quartet getting out of their groups.

A trio - Denmark, Senegal and Uruguay - look nailed-on to qualify as clearly among the two favourites in their groups, although Sadio Mane pulling out at the last minute is not ideal.

So barring any bad luck, it's down to Mexico to emerge from a group containing one of the favourites in Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia. Mexico's record of qualifying for the last 16 of the World Cup is outstanding for a nation not classed as one of the elite. They have done so in every World Cup since 1994, seven in a row.

They're accustomed to playing at World Cups and getting the job done. Their last game of the group stages is against Saudi Arabia and that could be key should they need a result going into that game.

Lionel Messi is 35 and, while anything is possible when we're talking about a genius, this will almost certainly be his last World Cup.

Success in international football came late to Messi - although he reached the final in 2014 and won the Golden Ball - but, after leading Argentina to Copa America glory last year, he's found form at the right time to play a starring role in Qatar.

If Argentina go deep and Messi delivers on the form he's shown recently, few of those who vote for the Golden Ball winner will need much persuading to pick the greatest player of his generation.

Netherlands will score goals at this World Cup, and the vast majority of them may well come in Group A where they are strong odds-on favourites to win each of their three games.

If you look at their squad then Louis van Gaal has only one striker that he can truly rely upon to score goals, and that's his leading goalscorer Memphis Depay. The 28-year-old Barcelona striker has a superb record at international level for his country, scoring 42 goals in 81 appearances with the majority of those goals coming in recent years since he's been the Dutch's number one forward.

As long as he avoids injuries then Depay will start every meaningful game Netherlands play at this tournament, he's the side's penalty taker, and he's pretty good at free-kicks too.

With no other player in the Dutch squad even hitting double figures in terms of goals scored for their county Depay really is their main man, and as long as Netherlands can perform as expected, especially in the group stage, then he looks a very good bet at odds against to be his country's top goalscorer.

A single goal could settle this market and with a lack of knowledge surrounding the Saudi Arabian squad, the returning Saleh Al Shehri presents a good-looking price at 4/1.

Having spent more time with the physio than the manager over the last 12 months, the Al Hilal striker has returned just in time for the World Cup - much to the relief of Head Coach Herve Renard.

Renard has struggled to find a reliable number nine, rolling out numerous youngsters who have all looked nervy and have failed to fill the boss with any confidence - especially with Argentina first up.

However, Al Shehri is back and among the goals, scoring against North Macedonia and Albania, featuring in their four warm up games as they prepare for Qatar.

Firas Al Buraikan is the current favourite at 3/1, although the 22-year-old hasn't taken his opportunity and is likely to benched in favour of Al Shehri or played on the right wing.

Al Hilal's exciting Salem Al Dawsari has also recently returned from an injury and has been known to share penalty duty alongside my selection. However, he's likely to feature on the left side of the attack, with Renard keen to start his main number nine if fit.

At 7/2 and 11/2 respecctively, Brazil and Argentina make up a large percentage of the likely winners of this tournament. UEFA at 1/2 looks too short, despite the fact you have more of the perceived better nations on your side.

Between lack of a prolific striker, players out of form and injuries, there's plenty of holes to be picked in the likes of France, England, Spain and Germany which make the UEFA price very unappealing.

Essentially, this is just backing Brazil or Argentina to win World Cup, however you do also have fancied dark horses Uruguay on your side, too. This bet looks a nice way of getting all the South American nations on side.

Liked that? Read who the BB editorial team are backing for Golden Boot here and their tournament long shots here.