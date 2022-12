Mbappe to terrorise Cash

England to ease past Senegal

Morocco could shock Spain

France v Poland

Sunday, 15:00

Live on BBC One

Poland have been very poor in this tournament and are fortunate to still be in Qatar after a disappointing 0-0 draw with Mexico and a 2-0 victory against Saudi Arabia that came in spite of holding a mere 36% possession and conceding an xG of 1.7. They have been flat and lifeless in an uninspiring and incoherent 4-4-2 that lacks the pace or technical ability in central midfield to hurt France.

Didier Deschamps' side have looked a little shaky in the transition and could have been more than 1-0 down in their opener against Australia, who were able to rush through the central column to take advantage of the N'Golo Kante-shaped hole in the France midfield. Poland just don't have the quality to do that, and given how they've been running through treacle it does not bode well that they face a highly-energetic France - who top the charts for tackles and interceptions (112).

More specifically, Poland have a problem on their right flank. Matty Cash has always been a little rash defensively and he is unlikely to receive adequate support to cope with Kylian Mbappe and the overlapping Theo Hernandez, who together have looked unstoppable in Qatar. Cash will almost certainly be beaten in the dribble and, as an important part of the Poland attack, will be caught ahead of the ball too.

England should neutralise all Senegalese threats

England v Senegal

Sunday, 19:00

Live on ITV 1

There is understandably apprehension around England under-estimating Senegal but Gareth Southgate has created a sturdy and conservative tactical system that should be able to withstand anything that Senegal throw at them. In England's defence, midfield, and set-piece prowess they have strengths that should see them through to the quarter-finals.

Three of Senegal's five goals this tournament have been set-pieces but England are particularly strong in this regard, with Harry Maguire dominating thus far. Aside from that, their main threat is charging down the flanks on the counter-attack; they will sit deep (they held just 39% possession against Ecuador) before breaking quickly through Ismaili Sarr, yet with Kyle Walker's recovery pace England have little to fear.

Breaking down this powerful Senegal team won't be easy, although with the directness of in-form Marcus Rashford counter-balancing Phil Foden and Harry Kane coming deeper - and with Jude Bellingham's passing ensuring England never lose control of the match - Southgate's players will probably make this look easier than many expect.

Can Son & Hee-Chan counter effectively?

Brazil v South Korea

Monday, 19:00

Live on ITV 1

This is going to be a very one-sided game, but that does not necessarily mean the outcome is a foregone conclusion. Brazil have looked defensively secure across their two significant fixtures and yet neither Serbia nor Switzerland possessed pace in attack, meaning Brazil's weakest area has not been tested. Right-back Diego Militao, arguably the most vulnerable player, will be targeted on Monday.

Heung-Min Son and substitute Hwang Hee-Chan combined to score the winner against Portugal on Friday, which should mean Hee-Chan finally gets a start, in turn giving South Korea the ingenuity in the transitions they need to move quickly down the left flank. Chances to do so will be few and far between, but with Brazil having potentially lost momentum by playing reserves against Cameroon a South Korean side riding a high and with nothing to lose could surprise us.

But Brazil will be happy with this draw. All four of the goals South Korea have conceded were created down the wings and Portugal created multiple opportunities by gliding past the full-back and cutting the ball back, which suggests Vinicius Junior and Raphinha will get plenty of joy in this area. It will be lively, but the favourites should prevail.

Aggressive Morocco can target Alba

Morocco v Spain

Tuesday, 15:00

Live on ITV 1

Counter-intuitively, Luis Enrique may have wished for a more difficult game in the last 16. He has been trying to make his Spain team more vertical and direct but so far in Qatar has faced deep defences that tend to bring out the worst of the tiki-taka in the Spanish DNA, and Morocco will be no different. Theirs is an aggressive and compact 4-5-1 that will leave the Spain centre-backs alone but squeeze the middle, potentially forcing some tame sideways passing from Enrique's side.

Should Morocco effectively slow the game down they can provide a sucker-punch on the break through Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi who, combining on the right wing, are responsible for the vast majority of Moroccan attacks. Their direct opponent in this match will be 33-year-old Jordi Alba, who isn't as quick as he used to be and could come under significant pressure for the first time this World Cup.

In their 2-1 win over Spain Japan provided a template for Morocco to follow, holding just 18% possession and capitalising on rare chances to break the high defensive line. It is a simple strategy and one that a Ziyech-led Morocco have already carried out successfully this month in a 2-0 victory over Belgium. Of all the second round matches, this is the one most likely to provide an upset.