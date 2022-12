First World Cup semi-final to be a game of cat and mouse

Woking to secure another away win in the National League

Aldershot to move up the table with a win against Boreham Wood

Bet 1: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Argentina v Croatia 8/15 - KO 19:00 GMT

Argentina were cruising in their quarter-final against the Netherlands, but two late Dutch goals forced extra time, and the South Americans eventually needed penalties to progress.

They have a kind draw for the semis, with Croatia being their opponents. The Croats have won just one of their five World Cup matches inside of 90 minutes, with their sole victory coming over Canada.

I expect a very cagey game here, with Croatia looking to contain Argentina for as long as possible. Lionel Scaloni's men aren't overly adventurous themselves, and I certainly wouldn't rule out a goalless draw.

Bet 2: Back Woking @ 11/20 - KO 19:45 GMT

Woking are fourth in the National League, and while they are away from home tonight, they are up against a Scunthorpe team that are bottom of the table.

The hosts have just 16 points from 23 fixtures to date this term, and they have gone eight without a win - two draws and six defeats. At home it's three losses in a row.

The visitors lost at home to York City at the weekend, but prior to that they had gone eight unbeaten - six wins and two draws. On the road they have taken 13 points from a possible 15 of late.

Bet 3: Back Aldershot @ 2/1 - KO 19:45 GMT

Aldershot are a big price to beat Boreham Wood at home this evening, and while there are nine places between them in the National League table, the points difference is just five.

The selection put a trio of defeats behind them to win their last two games to nil, and even prior to those losses, they had gone five unbeaten.

The visitors have won just one of their last eight, and while that did come last time out, they were at home to strugglers, Oldham. Away from home it's three defeats to nil on the bounce.