Uruguay and South Korea to ease their way into the tournament

Ronaldo to shine in Portugal win

Tournament favourites to see-off Serbia

Uruguay v South Korea - KO 13:00 GMT

Uruguay finished third in South American World Cup Qualifying, and somewhat surprisingly, they conceded 22 goals across their 18 matches - 14 more than Argentina and 17 more than Brazil.

They kept clean sheets when it mattered most though, as when things were getting tight towards the end, they won their final four fixtures - conceding just one goal in the process. They have also stopped their opponents scoring in four of their five friendlies since.

South Korea finished as runners-up to Iran in Asia Qualifying, conceding just four goals in 10 games of the final stage. They warmed up for this tournament with 109 wins over Cameroon and Iceland, and they will be looking to keep it tight against a dangerous Uruguayan side.

Portugal v Ghana - KO 16:00 GMT

Ronaldo has been in the news more than any other player in the last couple of weeks, and with a point to prove and a club to look for, I fully expect him to shine on the biggest stage.

There have been upsets on each of the last two days of the World Cup, but I can't see there being one when Portugal take on Ghana in Group H.

The Africans didn't even make it out of their group in AFCON earlier this year, taking just one point from fixtures against Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.

They squeaked through World Cup Qualifying with an away goals win in a Play-off against Nigeria, and while they did beat Switzerland in a friendly earlier this month, I am not reading too much into that form.

Brazil v Serbia - KO 19:00 GMT

Brazil are the favourites to win their first World Cup since 2002, and while they arguably open with their hardest opponent in the group, I still expect them to begin with a bang.

Tite's side haven't lost a game since their agonising Copa America Final defeat to Argentina in July 2021, and their previous loss to that was again against Argentina in a friendly in 2019.

They dominated South American Qualifying with 14 wins and three draws from 17 games, and they have an array of talent all over the field.

Serbia are in good form having just won their League B Nations League Group, and they also won their World Cup Qualifying group - forcing Portugal into the Play-offs.

They are a good side, but not a great one, and they will likely come up short this evening.