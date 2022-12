France to take Poland apart in what should be a high-scoring affair

England and Senegal to serve up an entertaining contest

The reigning World Champions won their first two group games, which afforded them the opportunity to rest plenty of their usual starting XI in their third match against Tunisia. They lost that 1-0, but I have no concerns about that given the nature of the game.

Poland had a more interesting passage, as after taking four points from their opening two fixtures against Mexico and Saudi Arabia, they ended up requiring their superior disciplinary record to progress, following their 2-0 defeat to Argentina.

Czesław Michniewicz's side have actually been quite disappointing in this tournament to date, and I do fear for them here. They aren't solely a one man team, but outside of Robert Lewandowski, they don't have any top drawer talent.

Didier Deschamps' men are coming to the boil at the right time, based on their victories over Australia and Denmark - which both saw this selection land. They had suffered some poor results in the build-up to Qatar, but they are scoring freely now, and they could easily score all three of the goals we need themselves.

It's been a tale of six halves for England so far in this tournament, as they were good in both against Iran, poor in both against USA, and then had one bad one and one good one against Wales last time.

It all added up to seven points from Group B, nine goals scored and two conceded, and if Gareth Southgate had been offered that before the start, he undoubtedly would have taken it.

He probably would have taken a last 16 tie against Senegal too - especially with Sadio Mane not being available for the AFCON champions.

Despite that, Aliou Cissé's side managed to bounce back from their opening 2-0 defeat to Holland by beating both Qatar and Ecuador. They are yet to keep a clean sheet yet though, and that is a big concern here.

The Three Lions have the capability of taking any side apart, but they are still slightly vulnerable at the back. That should hopefully add up to at least three goals in this game.