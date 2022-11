Goals at a premium in World Cup opener

Ireland to enjoy their trip to Malta

Hungary to prove too strong for Greece

Bet 1: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Qatar v Ecuador 4/9 - KO 16:00 GMT

Come 16:00 this afternoon, all of the talking will be over and the football will start. It might take a while for the goals to flow, however.

In recent World Cups, the inaugural match of the tournament has been a good one for Over 2.5 backers, with it landing in 2018, 2014 and 2006. It didn't in 2010 though, and it only landed once between 2002 and 1966.

Qatar obviously didn't have to qualify, but in the games they have been playing, they have been in good form - unbeaten in five, with the latest four being victories. Three of those outings ended with two goals or fewer.

Ecuador came through South American qualifying, and they been beaten in just one of their last 15 matches. Four of their last five have finished 0-0, and 12 of their last 13 have seen Unders backers collect.

Bet 2: Back Republic of Ireland @ 4/9 - KO 19:00 GMT

The Irish have been handed a tough Euro 2024 qualifying draw, so they will be looking to build some momentum by beating Malta this evening.

Stephen Kenny's men lost at home to Norway in the week, and they would have been disappointed to concede both of the goals in their 1-2 defeat to set pieces.

Malta are hardly one of the powerhouses of European football, and while they have lost just one of their last four, they only managed to beat San Marino 1-0.

Bet 3: Back Hungary @ 23/20 - KO 19:15 GMT

Hungary are one of the emerging forces of international football, and they were unlucky not to win their League A Nations League group - trailing Italy by one point, and finishing ahead of both Germany and England.

They didn't manage to qualify for Qatar, but they were only beaten in three of their 10 fixtures, and while they could only draw 2-2 at Luxembourg in the week, I expect a much better performance here.

Greece won their Nations League Group, but that was at League C level, and they also had a disappointing result in the week - drawing 2-2 at Malta.