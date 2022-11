Belgian defence to come under scrutiny again

Canada to give Croatia something to think about

Spain and Germany to serve up a classic

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Belgium v Morocco 19/20 - KO 13:00 GMT

Belgium were arguably the most fortuitous winners of the first round of fixtures in this year's World Cup, as Canada deserved so much more than a 1-0 defeat.

If Roberto Martinez's men don't improve considerably, Morocco will cause them real problems - and I don't expect them to miss as many chances as what the Canadians did.

Walid Regragui's side picked up a decent point in their goalless draw against Croatia, and while pre-tournament I might have expected them to play for a point against Belgium, given the opening performance of the Europeans, they might fancy their chances of all three now.

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Croatia v Canada @ 9/10 - KO 16:00 GMT

Croatia saw a five match winning streak come to an end in their Group F opener, and they will be keen to regain the winning thread today as they won't want to go into their final game needing a victory to qualify.

As mentioned above, Canada were very wasteful against Belgium, including missing a penalty. The performance did show a lot of promise though, and they certainly won't fear the Croats.

I am expecting quite an entertaining encounter here, with the Maple Leafs taking the game to the 2018 finalists from the off.

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Spain v Germany @ 4/6 - KO 19:00 GMT

Spain were the most impressive team in the first round of fixtures, as they cruised to a 7-0 success against Costa Rica.

The Germans, meanwhile, were shocked by Japan, as they blew a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1. The likelihood now is that they will line up this evening knowing that a defeat puts them out of the tournament, and even a draw leaves them with a mountain to climb.

Hansi Flick's side need to be aggressive against the Spaniards, and this should be quite a pulsating affair. The goals will surely flow in this one.