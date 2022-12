Another low-scorer with Morocco involved

England to send the World Champions home

Bet 1: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Morocco v Portugal 4/7 - KO 15:00 GMT

Morocco are the outsiders of the teams that are left in the competition, but they have already kept clean sheets against Croatia, Belgium and Spain, and Walid Regragui has worked wonders since he was appointed earlier this year.

Portugal thumped Switzerland 6-1 in the last 16, with the headline being that Ronaldo's replacement, Goncalo Ramos scored a hat-trick.

I can't see anywhere near as many goals in this game though, as the later we get into the tournament, the more cagey things will become.

It's also worth noting, that for all of Morocco's success in Qatar so far, they are a very defensive side, and they are good at soaking up plenty of pressure.

Bet 2: Back England @ 2/1 - KO 19:00 GMT

The best quarter-final tie is the last one on the schedule, as England versus France should be a cracker.

I think that the Three Lions are overpriced here. Gareth Southgate has got things spot on in Qatar so far, and the change to four at the back has really worked.

It hasn't weakened the defence either, as after conceding two consolation goals in the 6-2 win over Iran, they have gone to keep three clean sheets.

The French have conceded in all four of their matches, and that includes a 1-0 defeat to Tunisia - albeit after they had already secured qualification from the group.

I would have the two teams as pretty evenly matched, but with England having a big advantage at set pieces. I also believe that Southgate has a much better bench to choose from, which could also be key.