England to end their winless run

Holland to make a fast start as Senegal are without their Mane man

USA and Wales to make a cautious start

Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

The Three Lions begin their World Cup campaign in less than ideal fashion, as they are currently six without a win - a run that includes two defeats against Hungary and yet another one against the Italians.

Gareth Southgate's side were a bit better in their last match though - a 3-3 draw against Germany - and the improvement came when they found themselves 0-2 down with just over 20 minutes left to play.

Southgate had to take the handbrake off, and it seemed to work the trick, and the reports suggest that he will at least ditch his five at the back formation for this Group B opener.

Despite their lack of recent form, I fully expect England to beat Iran, even if the return of familiar face, Carlos Queiroz, has given the Iranians a boost.

The team came through Asian Qualifying with eight wins from 10 games, but when four of their five opponents were UAE, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, it's really not that impressive.

I think we can expect a tight game early on, but England should have too much class in the end.

Bet 2: Back Netherlands @ 4/7 - KO 16:00 GMT

The Netherlands are definitely potential winners of this year's World Cup, and with Sadio Mane out injured for Senegal, they should be able to win their first fixture in Group A.

Louis van Gaal has continued the good work of Ronald Koeman in making the Dutch an international powerhouse again, and in 15 games of manager in his latest spell, he is yet to taste defeat.

They dropped just two points in a Nations League Group that contained Belgium, Poland and Wales, and they won seven of their 10 qualifying matches for this tournament.

Senegal were dealt a huge blow when Mane was ruled out with injury, so the 2021 AFCON winners are already on the backfoot. They are still a decent side, but they are lacking a bit of class in the final third now.

The third and final World Cup game of the day is probably the most competitive, but it could also easily be the most low-scoring.

When it comes to competitive matches, the Welsh set up to keep it tight, and look to nick something through a bit of Gareth Bale brilliance.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with that tactic given the players they have, but it doesn't lend itself to high-scoring affairs.

Given that the result of this match could go a long way to decide who will join the likely winners, England, in the last 16, it could be quite cagey for a long time.

The USA last played in September, and in both of their outings they failed to find the net - a 2-0 loss to Japan, followed by a 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia.