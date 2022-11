Denmark to get the job done against the Aussies

Argentina to show their class in crucial final game

Mexico's miserable World Cup to continue

Bet 1: Back Denmark 1/2 - KO 15:00 GMT

Australia have given themselves a great opportunity to progress to the last 16 of the World Cup, as thanks to their victory over Tunisia, they now almost certainly only need a point against Denmark to qualify.

Unfortunately for the Socceroos, I expect the Danes to get the win here, even if they have taken just one point from two matches thus far.

They were a shade unlucky in their 2-1 defeat to France, and while they didn't fire in their goalless draw with Tunisia, that was their first game, and it can often be cagey.

Bet 2: Back Argentina @ 40/85 - KO 19:00 GMT

Argentina were much better in their second match compared to their first, as they banished the memory of that 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia by beating Mexico 2-0.

A draw might be enough for them tonight, but that is far from guaranteed, so Lionel Scaloni's men need to go for the victory really.

Poland sit top of the group with four points, and a draw would definitely see them qualify. A defeat could be good enough if the Saudis don't win, but again, that is far from guaranteed.

The South Americans have a history of digging themselves out of trouble after a slow start in a World Cup, and I expect them to show their class here and take the three points they need.

Bet 3: Back Saudi Arabia to Win or Draw @ 11/10 - KO 19:00 GMT

Saudi Arabia couldn't follow up their fantastic win over Argentina when they faced Poland at the weekend, but it could have been different if they hadn't have missed a penalty on the stroke of half time.

They are odds-against to avoid defeat against Mexico today, and with the Mexicans having been pretty average in this tournament to date, I can see them doing so.

A draw could well be good enough for the Saudis to qualify anyway, so they don't necessarily need to be too open, and they are definitely value in the double chance market.