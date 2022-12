Japan to keep the goals flowing into the last 16

Neymar's return to inspire plenty of Brazilian goals

Bet 1: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Japan v Croatia 5/4 - KO 15:00 GMT

Japan have had an interesting tournament to say the least. They have lost to Costa Rica, but beaten both Germany and Spain. For those two wins, they are rewarded with this last 16 tie against Croatia.

The runners-up of four years ago came through their group unbeaten - drawing 0-0 with both Morocco and Belgium, and beating Canada 4-1.

They are the favourites to progress, with a low-scoring game expected, but I see Over 2.5 Goals as overpriced at 5/4.

The Japanese are yet to keep a clean sheet in this tournament, and when Croatia have really needed to score, they have found goals.

It's also worth noting that the knockout games so far have been much more open than those in the group.

Neymar is back for Brazil's last 16 tie tonight, which somewhat cushions the blow of Gabriel Jesus being ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

The Brazilians won their two opening matches, and then manager, Tite, made plenty of changes for their 1-0 loss to Cameroon.

South Korea beat Portugal to qualify at Uruguay's expense, coming from 1-0 down to win 2-1 in injury time. Prior to that they had lost 2-3 to Ghana and drawn 0-0 with the Uruguayans.

I see the South Americans cruising through this tie in all honesty, but I wouldn't rule out a Korea goal, and they will certainly keep on pushing until the final minute, even if a couple of goals behind.