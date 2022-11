Japanese to come up short against the Germans

Costa Rica to keep it relatively tight against Spain

Belgium to dodge a potential banana skin in Canada

Bet 1: Back Germany 2/5 - KO 13:00 GMT

Germany kick off their World Cup campaign with a game against a Japanese side that they haven't faced since 2006.

Hansi Flick's men could only finish third behind Italy and Hungary in their Nations League group, and they only made the last 16 of the Euros last year.

Despite that, they are considered to be one of the front runners to win their fifth World Cup - the last one coming in 2014.

I am not convinced by their credentials, but I do expect them to beat Japan. Hajime Moriyasu's men cruised through Asian qualifying, finishing just one point behind Saudi Arabia.

They usually come up short when facing the better nations in world football, and I can't see that changing here.

Another likely candidate for the trophy is Spain, and while they are a very good team, they aren't usually one to blow their opponents away.

Since the end of the Euros, they have played 16 times, and a dozen of them have finished with three goals or fewer.

Costa Rica have been in good form or late with just one defeat in 13 matches, but like a lot of teams in this World Cup, they haven't really been facing opposition of Spain's class.

They won't be embarrassed though, and in the previous tournament, they conceded just five goals across three group fixtures, against Serbia, Brazil and Switzerland.

Bet 3: Back Belgium @ 11/20 - KO 19:00 GMT

This is arguably the last chance for Belgium's "Golden Generation" to deliver in a major tournament, but with injury doubts about Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard not the player of a few years ago, I would be hugely surprised if they even made the semi-finals.

That being said, they should be able to get off to a strong start in Group F, as while Canada topped CONCACAF qualifying, they just aren't up to the Belgians level.

The Maple Leafs were beaten 2-0 by Uruguay back in September, and they could only draw with Bahrain after that.

Kevin de Bruyne continues to play at an exceptional level, and Roberto Martinez's side should have too much class.