The best bets for Thursday's World Cup action

Switzerland to outsmart Cameroon

Uruguay to shut out South Korea

Max Liu says: "Switzerland are unbeaten in their opening game in each of their five appearances at the FIFA World Cup (W2 D3), since losing 5-0 against Germany in 1966. The Swiss reached the quarter-finals at Euro 2020 and are smart tournament operators.

"Cameroon will always have a place in the hearts of football romantics but the reality is the team have lost each of their last seven games at the FIFA World Cup."

Joe Dyer says: "Both sides have major talents capable of making the difference in a tight game - Liverpool strikers present and past lead the Uruguay line in the form of Darwin Nunez and Luis Suarez; South Korea boast Spurs' effervescent Son Heung-min up top - which explains that slight degree of doubt in the odds.

"But Son comes into this one in indifferent form for Tottenham and having to wear a face mask after suffering a left eye fracture in a Champions League fixture against Marseille.

"South Korea have shown some indifferent form in recent matches and given the context of the fixture in the group it's hard not to lean towards Uruguay coming through as winners after 90 minutes."

Andy Schooler says: "Joao Cancelo has become an integral part of the Manchester City side which has dominated English football for the last five years.

"On Thursday, he may well catch the eye on the World Cup stage - perhaps not all the for right reasons. Let's start with the positives though and Cancelo has three goals and four assists in his last 12 internationals. He's landed the score or assist bet in six of those 12.

"The obvious criticism to make would be such productivity came against weaker opposition than Ghana but I'm not sure that holds great weight.

"Cancelo scored against Switzerland and the Czech Republic and assisted against Spain in this year's Nations League games, while I'm not sure what we can really expect from Ghana."

Alex Boyes says: "Predicting who may start for Brazil (40/85) in those forward positions is tricky, with a plethora of world class players available. Neymar aside, I am hoping (and expecting) Raphinha to get the nod on the right and side, and he is where my money is going.

"His prices during the tournament will fall in my opinion when he shows the world stage how capable he is, moving ahead of teammates such as Antony, Richarlison and Rodrygo (all 7/4 to score anytime). Shot happy Raphinha, though, is 12/5.

"The Barcelona man is averaging over four shots a game this season and having watched him at Leeds for two years, I know he will not miss an opportunity to have a go."