World Cup Friday Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place
Max Liu
24 November 2022
3:00 min read href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/max-liu/">Max Liu</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-11-24">24 November 2022</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "World Cup Friday Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place", "name": "World Cup Friday Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place", "description": "The World Cup Betfair Football Cheat Sheet is where you'll find our experts' best bets on every day of Qatar 2022. Get tips for all four of Friday's matches ...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-tips-betfair-friday-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-241122-204.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-tips-betfair-friday-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-241122-204.html", "datePublished": "2022-11-24T19:45:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-11-24T21:01:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Raheem Sterling 956.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "The World Cup Betfair Football Cheat Sheet is where you'll find our experts' best bets on every day of Qatar 2022. Get tips for all four of Friday's matches as the day begins with Wales targetting three points against Iran. After that the hosts play Senegal, Netherlands take on Ecuador, before England go again against USA... Wales backed to edge must-win clash Gueye to help Senegal condemn hosts Depay and Gakpo appeal England to seal second win Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter Wales v Iran: Correct score combo boots Wales to 23/10 Wales 2.14 v Iran 4.3, the Draw 3.2510:00Live on BBC1 Seán Taylor says: "Iran's record against European opponents in the World Cup wouldn't raise much hope of a victory. They've drawn two and lost seven of those encounters. With the onus on Gareth Bale and co to win, the value lies with Wales. At [2.16], however, their win price is a little skinny. "The question to ask is: 'How does a Wales win actually look?' They're unlikely to blow Iran away for the reasons mentioned, so Wales to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 at 23/10 on the Betfair Sportsbook looks a great way of boosting their win price in what will be a tight affair. "If you're looking to make use of the free £/€2 Bet Builder from Betfair, then it's worth noting that 10 of Wales' 14 goals at their last three major tournaments (Euros and World Cup) have seen at least one of Gareth Bale or Aaron Ramsey involved as goalscorer or assist provider." Seán's bet: Back Wales to win, Bale to score and Ramsey to score or assist @ 11/2 Qatar v Senegal: Let's shoot for profit in 5/2 Bet Builder Qatar 6.6 v Segal 1.68, the Draw 3.8513:00Live on BBC1 Andy Schooler says: "Judged on these sides' opening games of the World Cup, Senegal look fully-justified, odds-on favourites for this one. "Hosts Qatar produced a miserable display as they went down 2-0 to Ecuador, managing a paltry five shots - and three of those were from outside the penalty area. "In contrast, Senegal out-shot Netherlands 15-10 and the 2-0 final scoreline to the Dutch was certainly flattering. The African champions' performance (aside from that of keeper Edouard Mendy) could easily have earned a draw on another day. "From a props perspective, I think the best angle here is to back Senegal player shots and the two men I'm siding with are Idrissa Gueye and Youssouf Sabaly." Back Idrissa Gueye 2+ shots and Youssouf Sabaly 1+ shot in Qatar v Senegal @ around [3.5] Netherlands v Ecuador: Dutch quality to prevail Netherlands 1.8 v Ecuador 5.5, the Draw 3.816:00Live on ITV Max Liu says: "The Netherlands have lost just two of their 14 FIFA World Cup matches against South American opponents (W8 D4) and those defeat were against Argentina and Brazil. Ecuador have won just two of their seven FIFA World Cup meetings with European sides (D1 L4). "Ecuador have kept a clean sheet in each of their last seven matches in all competitions, so the Netherlands will need to work hard to score against them. Memphis Depay and Cody Gapko have the quality to make it happen. This could be a great way to use your free £2 Bet Builder." Max's bet: Back 2-1, Depay to score and Gapko to score or assist @ [28.0] England v USA: Three Lions able to win with or without Kane England 1.6 v USA 6.4, the Draw 4.419:00Live on ITV Mike Norman says: "The support has come for England in the Match Odds on the Exchange since their opening-game win over Iran. "The Three Lions have been matched at around [1.8] for good money (and a high of [1.89]) to beat USA, but they now trade at around [1.6] to take the three points and guarantee qualification to the Round of 16. "On the evidence of Monday's matches it's hard to disagree with the market, though if you do then the USA can be backed at [6.6] for the win with the Draw being available at [4.3]. "Given that the USA haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 18 World Cup matches against European opposition, I'm confident that England will have too much quality for them on Friday night and I'll back a comfortable Three Lions victory." Mike's bet: Back England -1 to beat USA @ 2.82 World Cup Big Match Focus: How to back a 11/1 bet builder in England v USA Tom Victor says: "It's a clash between a stoppable force and a movable object, according to the history books. England's 11 goalless draws in World Cup matches is a record, while no national team has played more tournament games without a goalless draw than the 34 of the US. "England's firepower suggests another 0-0 is unlikely, though, with the six goals against Iran coming after three against Germany back in September. Gregg Berhalter's men, meanwhile, were the second-highest scorers in CONCACAF qualifying behind table-toppers Canada. "Betfair is offering a free £2 bet builder on this game, and I've got my eye on Kane. The England captain and Tottenham hotshot will be frustrated at having failed to get any of England's six goals against Iran, but will be on penalty duties and has the chance to add to his Golden Boot winning exploits in 2018." The World Cup Betfair Football Cheat Sheet is where you'll find our experts' best bets on every day of Qatar 2022. Get tips for all four of Friday's matches as the day begins with Wales targetting three points against Iran. After that the hosts play Senegal, Netherlands take on Ecuador, before England go again against USA...

Wales backed to edge must-win clash
Gueye to help Senegal condemn hosts
Depay and Gakpo appeal
England to seal second win

Wales v Iran: Correct score combo boots Wales to 23/10

Wales 2.14 v Iran 4.3, the Draw 3.25
10:00
Live on BBC1

Seán Taylor says: "Iran's record against European opponents in the World Cup wouldn't raise much hope of a victory. They've drawn two and lost seven of those encounters. With the onus on Gareth Bale and co to win, the value lies with Wales. At [2.16], however, their win price is a little skinny.

"The question to ask is: 'How does a Wales win actually look?' They're unlikely to blow Iran away for the reasons mentioned, so Wales to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 at 23/10 on the Betfair Sportsbook looks a great way of boosting their win price in what will be a tight affair.

"If you're looking to make use of the free £/€2 Bet Builder from Betfair, then it's worth noting that 10 of Wales' 14 goals at their last three major tournaments (Euros and World Cup) have seen at least one of Gareth Bale or Aaron Ramsey involved as goalscorer or assist provider."

Seán's bet: Back Wales to win, Bale to score and Ramsey to score or assist @ 11/2

Qatar v Senegal: Let's shoot for profit in 5/2 Bet Builder

Qatar 6.6 v Segal 1.68, the Draw 3.85
13:00
Live on BBC1

Andy Schooler says: "Judged on these sides' opening games of the World Cup, Senegal look fully-justified, odds-on favourites for this one.

"Hosts Qatar produced a miserable display as they went down 2-0 to Ecuador, managing a paltry five shots - and three of those were from outside the penalty area.

"In contrast, Senegal out-shot Netherlands 15-10 and the 2-0 final scoreline to the Dutch was certainly flattering. The African champions' performance (aside from that of keeper Edouard Mendy) could easily have earned a draw on another day.

"From a props perspective, I think the best angle here is to back Senegal player shots and the two men I'm siding with are Idrissa Gueye and Youssouf Sabaly."

Back Idrissa Gueye 2+ shots and Youssouf Sabaly 1+ shot in Qatar v Senegal @ around [3.5]

Netherlands v Ecuador: Dutch quality to prevail

Netherlands 1.8 v Ecuador 5.5, the Draw 3.8
16:00
Live on ITV

Max Liu says: "The Netherlands have lost just two of their 14 FIFA World Cup matches against South American opponents (W8 D4) and those defeat were against Argentina and Brazil. Ecuador have won just two of their seven FIFA World Cup meetings with European sides (D1 L4).

"Ecuador have kept a clean sheet in each of their last seven matches in all competitions, so the Netherlands will need to work hard to score against them. Memphis Depay and Cody Gapko have the quality to make it happen. This could be a great way to use your free £2 Bet Builder."

Max's bet: Back 2-1, Depay to score and Gapko to score or assist @ [28.0]

England v USA: Three Lions able to win with or without Kane

England 1.6 v USA 6.4, the Draw 4.4
19:00
Live on ITV

Mike Norman says: "The support has come for England in the Match Odds on the Exchange since their opening-game win over Iran.

"The Three Lions have been matched at around [1.8] for good money (and a high of [1.89]) to beat USA, but they now trade at around [1.6] to take the three points and guarantee qualification to the Round of 16.

"On the evidence of Monday's matches it's hard to disagree with the market, though if you do then the USA can be backed at [6.6] for the win with the Draw being available at [4.3].

"Given that the USA haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 18 World Cup matches against European opposition, I'm confident that England will have too much quality for them on Friday night and I'll back a comfortable Three Lions victory."

Mike's bet: Back England -1 to beat USA @ 2.82

World Cup Big Match Focus: How to back a 11/1 bet builder in England v USA

Tom Victor says: "It's a clash between a stoppable force and a movable object, according to the history books. England's 11 goalless draws in World Cup matches is a record, while no national team has played more tournament games without a goalless draw than the 34 of the US.

"England's firepower suggests another 0-0 is unlikely, though, with the six goals against Iran coming after three against Germany back in September. Gregg Berhalter's men, meanwhile, were the second-highest scorers in CONCACAF qualifying behind table-toppers Canada.

"Betfair is offering a free £2 bet builder on this game, and I've got my eye on Kane. The England captain and Tottenham hotspot will be frustrated at having failed to get any of England's six goals against Iran, but will be on penalty duties and has the chance to add to his Golden Boot winning exploits in 2018."

Tom's bet: Back the 2-1 @ 9.2 Get tips for all four of Friday's matches as the day begins with Wales targetting three points against Iran. After that the hosts play Senegal, Netherlands take on Ecuador, before England go again against USA...</span></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Wales backed to edge must-win clash</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3>Gueye to help Senegal condemn hosts</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Depay and Gakpo appeal</h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>England to seal second win</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html"><strong>Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter</strong></a></h3> </li> <hr><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/wales-v-iran-tips-correct-score-combo-boots-wales-to-2310-231122-1216.html">Wales v Iran: Correct score combo boots Wales to 23/10</a></h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.197092264" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong><span>Wales 2.14</span><span> </span>v Iran<span> 4.3</span>, the Draw 3.25</strong></a><br><strong>10:00</strong><br><strong>Live on BBC1</strong></p><p><strong>Seán Taylor says: </strong>"<strong>Iran's record against European opponents</strong> in the World Cup wouldn't raise much hope of a victory. They've drawn two and lost seven of those encounters. With the <strong>onus on Gareth Bale and co to win</strong>, the value lies with Wales. At <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/fifa-world-cup/wales-v-iran-betting-31592281"><b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.16</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b>,</a> however, their win price is a little skinny.</p><p>"The question to ask is: <strong>'How does a Wales win actually look?'</strong> They're unlikely to blow Iran away for the reasons mentioned, so Wales to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 at 23/10 on the Betfair Sportsbook looks a great way of <strong>boosting their win price</strong> in what will be a tight affair.</p><p><img alt="Gareth Bale Robert Page Wales.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Gareth%20Bale%20Robert%20Page%20Wales.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>"If you're looking to make use of the <strong>free £/€2 Bet Builder</strong> from Betfair, then it's worth noting that 10 of Wales' 14 goals at their last three major tournaments (Euros and World Cup) have seen <strong>at least one of Gareth Bale or Aaron Ramsey involved as goalscorer or assist provider.</strong>"</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Seán's bet: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/fifa-world-cup/wales-v-iran/e-31592281">Back Wales to win, Bale to score and Ramsey to score or assist @ 11/2</a></strong></p> </blockquote><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/qatar-v-senegal-tips-world-cup-best-bets-lets-shoot-for-profit-241122-840.html">Qatar v Senegal: Let's shoot for profit in 5/2 Bet Builder</a></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201070830"><span>Qatar 6.6</span><span> </span>v Segal<span> 1.68</span>, the Draw 3.85</a><br>13:00<br>Live on BBC1</strong></p><p><strong>Andy Schooler says: </strong>"Judged on these sides' opening games of the World Cup, <strong>Senegal </strong>look fully-justified, odds-on favourites for this one.</p><p>"Hosts <strong>Qatar</strong> produced a miserable display as they went down 2-0 to Ecuador, managing a paltry five shots - and three of those were from outside the penalty area.</p><p>"In contrast, <strong>Senegal out-shot Netherlands 15-10</strong> and the 2-0 final scoreline to the Dutch was certainly flattering. The African champions' performance (aside from that of keeper Edouard Mendy) could easily have earned a draw on another day.</p><p>"From a props perspective, I think the best angle here is to back Senegal <strong>player shots</strong> and the two men I'm siding with are <strong>Idrissa Gueye</strong> and <strong>Youssouf Sabaly</strong>."</p><blockquote> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/qatar-v-senegal/31592272?selectedGroup=1611933388"><strong>Back Idrissa Gueye 2+ shots and Youssouf Sabaly 1+ shot in Qatar v Senegal @ around <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b></strong></a></p> </blockquote><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-2022-friday-tips-bet-builder-offerings-from-to-241122-204.html">Netherlands v Ecuador: Dutch quality to prevail</a></h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/fifa-world-cup/netherlands-v-ecuador/e-31592268"><strong><span>Netherlands 1.8</span><span> </span>v Ecuador<span> 5.5</span>, the Draw 3.8</strong></a><br><strong>16:00</strong><br><strong>Live on ITV</strong></p><p><strong>Max Liu says: </strong>"<span>The Netherlands have lost just two of their 14 FIFA World Cup matches against South American opponents (W8 D4) and those defeat were against Argentina and Brazil. Ecuador have won just two of their seven FIFA World Cup meetings with European sides (D1 L4). </span></p><p><span>"Ecuador have kept a clean sheet in each of their last seven matches in all competitions, so the Netherlands will need to work hard to score against them. <strong>Memphis Depay and Cody Gapko</strong> have the quality to make it happen. This could be a great way to use your free £2 Bet Builder."</span></p><blockquote> <p><strong>Max's bet: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/fifa-world-cup/netherlands-v-ecuador/e-31592268">Back 2-1, Depay to score and Gapko to score or assist @ <b class="inline_odds" title="27/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">28.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">27/1</span></b></a></strong></p> </blockquote><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/england-v-usa-tips-world-cup-best-bets-three-lions-able-to-win-with-or-without-kane-231122-200.html">England v USA: Three Lions able to win with or without Kane</a></h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201071206"><strong><span>England 1.6</span><span> </span>v USA<span> 6.4</span>, the Draw 4.4</strong></a><br><strong>19:00</strong><br><strong>Live on ITV</strong></p><p><strong>Mike Norman says: </strong>"<span style="font-weight: 400;">The <strong>support has come</strong> for England in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201071206">Match Odds on the Exchange</a> since their opening-game win over Iran.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><img alt="Rashford and Kane.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/d56522c1ff50435569aad6f320dbbce00cd643d3.600x338.jpg" width="956" height="538" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"The Three Lions have been matched at around <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b> for good money (and a high of <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.89</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b>) to beat USA, but they now trade at around <b class="inline_odds" title="8/13"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/13</span></b> to take the three points and <strong>guarantee qualification to the Round of 16</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"On the evidence of Monday's matches it's <strong>hard to disagree with the market,</strong> though if you do then the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201071206">USA can be backed at <b class="inline_odds" title="11/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/2</span></b> for the win</a> with the Draw being available at <b class="inline_odds" title="100/30"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">100/30</span></b>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"Given that the USA haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 18 World Cup matches against European opposition, I'm confident that <strong>England will have too much quality</strong> for them on Friday night and I'll back a comfortable Three Lions victory."</span></p><blockquote> <p><strong>Mike's bet: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201071158">Back England -1 to beat USA @ 2.82</a></strong></p> </blockquote><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/england-v-usa-tips-how-to-back-a-111-bet-builder-in-england-v-usa-221122-1015.html"><strong>World Cup Big Match Focus: How to back a 11/1 bet builder in England v USA</strong></a></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>Tom Victor says: </strong>"It's a clash between a stoppable force and a movable object, according to the history books. England's <strong>11 goalless draws</strong> in World Cup matches is a record, while no national team has played more tournament games without a goalless draw than <strong>the 34 of the US</strong>.</p><p>"England's firepower suggests another 0-0 is unlikely, though, with the six goals against Iran coming after three against Germany back in September. Gregg Berhalter's men, meanwhile, were <strong>the second-highest scorers in CONCACAF qualifying</strong> behind table-toppers Canada.</p><p>"Betfair is offering <strong>a free £2 bet builder</strong> on this game, and I've got my eye on Kane. The England captain and Tottenham hotshot will be frustrated at having failed to get any of England's six goals against Iran, but <strong>will be on penalty duties</strong> and has the chance to add to his Golden Boot winning exploits in 2018."</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Tom's bet: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201071216">Back the 2-1 @ 9.2</a></strong></p> </blockquote></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Get the best of our tips every day of Qatar 2022</h2> <p>Sign up for our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">World Cup Newsletter</a> here and you will receive a daily email with the pick of our bets on every day of action in Qatar.</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>World Cup... Only Bettor - Day 6 - Watch here!</h2> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">br><br>Find out all the best betting angles for:<br><br>England v USA<br>Wales v Iran<br>Netherlands v Ecuador<br>Qatar v Senegal<a href="https://twitter.com/kevinhatchard?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KevinHatchard</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/MarkOHaire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MarkOHaire</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/markstinchcombe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@markstinchcombe</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/jasonjmurphy1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jasonjmurphy1</a> <a href="https://t.co/f1sRYjj8rC">https://t.co/f1sRYjj8rC</a></p>? class=" "> Betfair Football Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class="active "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class=" "> Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/" class=" "> Patrice Evra </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/glenn-hoddle/" class=" "> Glenn Hoddle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/accumulator-betting-tips/" class=" "> Saturday Cross-Sport Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/" class=" "> Euro 2024 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span 