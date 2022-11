Wales backed to edge must-win clash

Gueye to help Senegal condemn hosts

Depay and Gakpo appeal

England to seal second win

Wales 2.14 v Iran 4.3, the Draw 3.25

10:00

Live on BBC1

Seán Taylor says: "Iran's record against European opponents in the World Cup wouldn't raise much hope of a victory. They've drawn two and lost seven of those encounters. With the onus on Gareth Bale and co to win, the value lies with Wales. At 2.166/5, however, their win price is a little skinny.

"The question to ask is: 'How does a Wales win actually look?' They're unlikely to blow Iran away for the reasons mentioned, so Wales to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 at 23/10 on the Betfair Sportsbook looks a great way of boosting their win price in what will be a tight affair.

"If you're looking to make use of the free £/€2 Bet Builder from Betfair, then it's worth noting that 10 of Wales' 14 goals at their last three major tournaments (Euros and World Cup) have seen at least one of Gareth Bale or Aaron Ramsey involved as goalscorer or assist provider."

Qatar 6.6 v Segal 1.68, the Draw 3.85

13:00

Live on BBC1

Andy Schooler says: "Judged on these sides' opening games of the World Cup, Senegal look fully-justified, odds-on favourites for this one.

"Hosts Qatar produced a miserable display as they went down 2-0 to Ecuador, managing a paltry five shots - and three of those were from outside the penalty area.

"In contrast, Senegal out-shot Netherlands 15-10 and the 2-0 final scoreline to the Dutch was certainly flattering. The African champions' performance (aside from that of keeper Edouard Mendy) could easily have earned a draw on another day.

"From a props perspective, I think the best angle here is to back Senegal player shots and the two men I'm siding with are Idrissa Gueye and Youssouf Sabaly."

Netherlands 1.8 v Ecuador 5.5, the Draw 3.8

16:00

Live on ITV

Max Liu says: "The Netherlands have lost just two of their 14 FIFA World Cup matches against South American opponents (W8 D4) and those defeat were against Argentina and Brazil. Ecuador have won just two of their seven FIFA World Cup meetings with European sides (D1 L4).

"Ecuador have kept a clean sheet in each of their last seven matches in all competitions, so the Netherlands will need to work hard to score against them. Memphis Depay and Cody Gapko have the quality to make it happen. This could be a great way to use your free £2 Bet Builder."

England 1.6 v USA 6.4, the Draw 4.4

19:00

Live on ITV

Mike Norman says: "The support has come for England in the Match Odds on the Exchange since their opening-game win over Iran.

"The Three Lions have been matched at around 1.84/5 for good money (and a high of 1.8910/11) to beat USA, but they now trade at around 1.68/13 to take the three points and guarantee qualification to the Round of 16.

"On the evidence of Monday's matches it's hard to disagree with the market, though if you do then the USA can be backed at 6.611/2 for the win with the Draw being available at 4.3100/30.

"Given that the USA haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 18 World Cup matches against European opposition, I'm confident that England will have too much quality for them on Friday night and I'll back a comfortable Three Lions victory."

Tom Victor says: "It's a clash between a stoppable force and a movable object, according to the history books. England's 11 goalless draws in World Cup matches is a record, while no national team has played more tournament games without a goalless draw than the 34 of the US.

"England's firepower suggests another 0-0 is unlikely, though, with the six goals against Iran coming after three against Germany back in September. Gregg Berhalter's men, meanwhile, were the second-highest scorers in CONCACAF qualifying behind table-toppers Canada.

"Betfair is offering a free £2 bet builder on this game, and I've got my eye on Kane. The England captain and Tottenham hotshot will be frustrated at having failed to get any of England's six goals against Iran, but will be on penalty duties and has the chance to add to his Golden Boot winning exploits in 2018."