Tips for all four Sunday matches in Qatar

Belgium looking to improve performance

11/2 Bet Builder in Croatia v Canada

Germany at risk of bowing out if they lose to Spain

Japan 1.51/2 v Costa Rica 8.88/1, the Draw 4.57/2

10:00

Live on ITV

Opta Stats say: "Japan have never lost in four previous meetings with Costa Rica in all competitions (W3 D1), netting exactly three goals in all three victories in this run.

"Since beating both Uruguay and Italy in their group in 2014, Costa Rica are winless in seven World Cup games (D4 L3), failing to score in five of those matches."

Belgium 2.0421/20 v Morocco 4.216/5, the Draw 3.613/5

13:00

Live on BBC

Mike Norman says: "If you take the view that you're only as good as your last game then Belgium look awfully short at 2.0421/20 for the win, and Morocco would be of some interest at around 4.216/5.

"But it's probably worth reminding that Martinez's men have become experts at navigating themselves through major tournament group stages, and despite their laboured performance against Canada, the 1-0 victory was a record-equalling eighth World Cup group stage win on the bounce.

"In terms of performance, Belgium can only improve from their opening game. But does that mean we should be backing the Red Devils to make it nine consecutive World Cup group stage wins?

"They're not for me at their price, and that's mainly down to my view that Morocco are a very decent side, a very well-organised one, that will be no pushovers.

"Consider also that a draw here is likely to suit both teams - Belgium will be confident of avoiding defeat against an ageing Croatian team, while Morocco will fancy their chances of beating Canada - and I think backing the stalemate at 3.613/5 is the bet to have."

Croatia 2.226/5 v Canada 3.814/5, the Draw 3.55/2

16:00

Live on BBC

Andy Schooler says: "That need for points should produce a lively, competitive game and I see no reason for Canada shrinking back into their shell.

"Let's start our Bet Builder by backing them for shots - sadly the team shots market isn't a Bet Builder option so we'll turn to the player shots markets.

"Stephen Eustaquio hit three against Belgium, showing both his ability to get into the box and a propensity to shoot from range.

"He's 7/4 for 2+ shots here - something he's landed in five of his last 10 games for Porto - but the safer 1+ option makes the cut.

"I also expect Cyle Larin to come into the side here.

"Of the players at these finals, no-one scored as many qualifying goals as Larin's 13 and while he started on the bench against Belgium, he shone after coming on as sub, going close on a couple of occasions and managing three shots in 33 minutes.

"Put him down for 2+ shots, remembering you can cashout, get your stake back and place an amended bet if he doesn't start.

Spain 2.427/5 v Germany 3.185/40, the Draw 3.7511/4

17:00

Live on BBC

Sean Taylor says: "Spain are a team incredibly well set up for games against the bigger nations. Although it wasn't the case against Costa Rica, they do often struggle against teams who sit and play with a low block. Granted, Costa Rica were abysmal but Spain were fantastic and they can do that to teams. It's hard to concede goals when the other team doesn't have the ball.

"Spain are currently 2.447/5 on the Exchange and that looks a bet to me. I'd have fancied Spain for a game like this pre-tournament and having had a look at both teams, that opinion hasn't changed. Personally, I would have Spain closer to the 2.111/10 mark, if not shorter and that makes their current price a bet."

