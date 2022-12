Japan come from behind to stun Spain

Unlikely win seals top spot in group

Germany end up third and out of tournament

Spain are 6/1 to win the World Cup, Japan 55/1

Japan have stunned the World Cup for a second time - coming from behind to beat Spain to win Group E and knock four-time winners Germany out of the tournament.

The Samurai Blue beat Germany in a massive upset in the first week, but lost to group whipping boys Costa Rica next time out to look dead and buried. A final game against 2010 winners Spain looked a must-win to progress.

So when Alvaro Morata scored in the 11th minute there weren't many who fancied their chances of progressing. Japan were backed at 15.014/1 to make it out of Group E, while Spain were backed at 1.021/50 to win it.

And match odds backers of Luis Enrigue's side got their fingers burnt, too, with lots of money bet at short prices.

But a quickfire double in the second half propelled Japan into the lead and they held on to knock Germany out of the tournament and send themselves through as winners. Canny Exchange punters got 26.025/1 about the surprise group winners.

Germany backers feeling the pain too

After taking an early lead against Costa Rica, Germany had been classed as sure things to go through, hitting 1.031/33 to qualify.

But they also suffered a scare, going 2-1 behind midway through the second half. Although they rallied, Germany crashed out at the final whistle. Spain's inability to land a blow on Japan doing for them.

The latest tournament winner betting on the Betfair Sportsbook has Spain at 6/1 to win the World Cup, Japan 55/1