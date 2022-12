Morocco were matched at a high of 42.041/1 on the Betfair Exchange in the To Reach Semi-Finals market, and in landing those odds they've become the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final.

Having defeated Belgium en route to topping their group, Morocco then beat Spain on penalties in the Round of 16 before beating Portugal 1-0 in today's quarter-final.

Morocco are now trading at 12.011/1 on the Betfair Exchange to win the World Cup.

Incredible defensive display

A 42nd minute Youssef En-Nesyri header sealed the victory for Morocco but their path to the semi-finals has been built on a quite remarkable defensive record.

The Atlas Lions are yet to concede a single goal in this World Cup to an opposition player; the goal they conceded in a 2-1 win over Canada coming courtesty of a Nayef Aguerd own goal.

They've kept clean sheets in games against Belgium, Spain, Portugal and fellow World Cup semi-finalists Croatia.

Walid Regragui's men were matched at 8.415/2 to beat Portugal with the 1-0 Correct Score being matched at 22.021/1.

They will face the winner of this evening's England v France quarter-final in Wednesday's semi-final.