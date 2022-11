Tips for all four Saturday matches in Qatar

Cards bet for early kick-off

Lewandowski and co. to win to nil

BTTS backed in France v Denmark treble

Argentina to edge feisty clash

Tunisia 2.28 v Saudi Australia 3.75, the Draw 3.35

10:00

Live on BBCi

Andy Schooler says: "We probably didn't learn too much about Australia during their 4-1 defeat to France in the opening round of World Cup fixtures.

"The Socceroos were well beaten by a side among the tournament favourites but they surely had that one down as a free-hit - it was this second game they were always going to need to win to stand a chance of progressing to the last 16.

"The layers make that unlikely though - Australia are 13/5 for the victory they crave. Tunisia, 6/5 favourites, were impressive against Denmark in their opener and arguably had the better of a goalless draw.

"They looked comfortable on the ball and will look to control possession here."

Poland 1.81 v Saudi Arabi 5.3, the Draw 3.8

13:00

Live on ITV

The Opta Stat: ""Saudi Arabia have lost nine of their 10 FIFA World Cup games against European nations, with the exception being a 1-0 win over Belgium in 1994. They've lost each of their last eight such games, while failing to score a single goal in any of the last seven."

France 1.82 v Denmark 5.2, the Draw 3.8

16:00

Live on ITV

Joe Dyer says: "What will it be then - French brilliance or Danish determination? These two teams know each other well and the Danes appear to have the measure of France based on Nations League results.

"But France weren't the only team to have a mediocre Nations League campaign (hello, England) and call me crazy but maybe that competition does not fire a player quite like the World Cup does?

"Plenty will count on the result of the Tunisia v Australia earlier in the day, but given Denmark's ability to grind a game out I think this will be close.

"The match odds then is a market I will probably avoid for all that the French price is a tempter.

"A potential angle comes in the corners market - these two mustered 19 between them in their first group games and 1.95 on Over 9.5 looks very backable."

Argentina 1.58 v Mexico 7.0, the Draw 4.3

19:00

Live on ITV

Seán Taylor says: "Where Argentina are concerned, I don't think it's all doom and gloom. They won the xG battle on Tuesday, 2.26 v 0.15. Saudi Arabia scored with their only two shots on target while Argentina had three goals chalked off for offside. Argentina players were flagged offside 10 times during that defeat and that's four more than their total for the entire 2018 tournament.

"If they can stay disciplined when attacking, we know they have the players and ability to create plenty of scoring chances.

"It's worth calling out that they have a fantastic record against Mexico in recent times. They are unbeaten in their last 10 meetings (W7, D3) with Mexico in all competitions since a 1-0 loss in the 2004 Copa America."