The best bets for Saturday's QFs

Optas stats and Bet Builders for find round of 16 matches

Morocco 6.05/1 v Portugal 1.748/11 the Draw 3.814/5

15:00

Live on ITV

Kevin Hatchard says: "If you look at Morocco's 0-0 draw with Spain, a lack of gear changes from La Roja cost them dearly, as they lacked the guile and the speed to open the North Africans up. It was possession for possessions' sake, and Regragui's men kept them at bay comfortably.

"I expect this to be a bit different - Portugal have the ingenuity of Bernardo Silva and the dynamism of Bruno Fernandes and the likes of Ramos, Felix and Rafael Leao can conjure up a piece of magic.

"Morocco are pushing themselves to the limit, and key players like Saiss and Aguerd are carrying injuries. I think Portugal can find a way to break them down, so I'll back them -1.0 on the Asian Handicap here at 2.32. A Portuguese goal will force Morocco to come out, and I think Santos' men could then do further damage."

The Opta Stat: "Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in more goals (5) than any other Portugal player at the 2022 World Cup. In addition to his two goals scored, Fernandes' three assists are the joint-most of any Portuguese player in a single World Cup tournament, along with António Simões and José Torres from 1966 and Luís Figo from 2006."

Conclusion: "It has long been said Bruno Fernandes plays better without Cristiano Ronaldo, and against Switerland, he proved it. He's got the joint-most assists at this World Cup (3) and created three more great chances last time out. With Ramos set to start again, Bruno has to be desired to provide another assist, espeically as he his Portugal's set-piece king."

Dave Tindall says: "Heading to the Bet Builder and Ramos to score first (just as he did against Switzerland) in a Portugal win is 7.8.

Bruno Fernandes has three assists so far and I'll make him part of a second Bet Builder. It's Fernandes to assist, Ramos to score anytime and Portugal to win at around 9.0.

"Finally, those looking for a pro-Morocco bet could consider them winning another penalty shootout. That's 11.0 on the Sportsbook. A 0-0 at full-time is 10 on the exchange."

England 3.185/40 v France 2.588/5, the Draw 3.3512/5

19:00

Live on ITV1

Mike Norman says: "Mbappe v Walker could be key, and I have no doubt whatsoever that the brilliant French star can win a game on his own. But there's an old saying that you should never be scared of just one player, and I'm not letting Mbappe's undoubted brilliance affect my thinking.

"As I say, I believe England's best XI is better than France's, and almost certainly they have the better players to come off the bench and swing a game in their favour.

"My one concern is England's passing out of defence. They gave the ball away a few times against Senegal that resulted in chances conceded, but you could have the same concerns if you were backing France (2.52). They conceded plenty of chances to Poland at the weekend through sloppy defensive play, and remember, they're yet to keep a clean sheet in the tournament.

"All in all, I think we're set for a terrific game on Saturday night between two very good sides, but the price on an England win inside 90 minutes is just too tempting for me and will be my only bet of the game."

Paul Higham says: "England can get goals from all over, but Harry Kane will need to star here to get the Three Lions through. He got his 11th tournament goal against Senegal and that could open the floodgates.

"Kane will fancy scoring against club mate Hugo Lloris, but the England skipper's also got three assists here so we'll add Kane in the 'score or assist' market at 11/10.

"France have also conceded in every game and haven't looked too convincing at times - and another man who could have another big game is Marcus Rashford, even if he doesn't start.

"I actually think Rashford will start on the bench, but he'll come on to either see the game out or save it - either way with three goals, 10 shots and six on target he can have a big impact. Back him for 2+ shots on target at 7/2."

Tom Victor says: "A victory for England may rest on the resurgence of Harry Kane. The captain's goal against Senegal suggested a scoreless group stage hadn't knocked his confidence, and he needs just one more to match Wayne Rooney's all-time record for the country.

"Southgate's team have already made history with their highest number of different scorers at one tournament (eight), with the goals scored by Jordan Henderson, Kane and Bukayo Saka in the round of 16 enough for the team to match their overall record of 12 goals set in 2018.

"If you fancy a bet builder for this game, the big-name strikers certainly catch the eye. Mbappé to score, Kane to score or assist and France to qualify comes out to just under 12.0."

The Opta Stat: "England have been eliminated from six of their last eight World Cup knockout matches against fellow European nations. By contrast, France have progressed from eight of their last 10 World Cup knockout matches against European opposition (includes third-place play-off and final).

"A nervy start for England as France take the initiative with a very impressive early start. They're good at knocking out fellow Euroepean teams, England not so."

Alex Keble says: "It is easy to envisage England breaking at speed through Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden, not least because Didier Deschamps' team look flat-footed at times; they are so cautious it can make it difficult for them to keep up with the pace of a sudden counter in the other direction. What's more, there is clearly a weakness in both of France's full-back positions and - if England are brave - they will be the first team to put them under pressure.

"Gareth Southgate's formation choice is critical. The best option is to move to a 3-4-3, which will allow Kieran Trippier to help Kyle Walker keep Kylian Mbappe as quiet as possible and put Shaw in a higher position to link with Foden and target Jules Kounde, while still leaving Kane to launch breaks through the middle with Saka and Foden either side. The lack of control asserted by Rabiot or Tchouameni means England can afford to sacrifice Jordan Henderson for an extra centre-back."