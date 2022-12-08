</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a Hoddle's World Cup Latest </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane England red shirt 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football stats</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">World Cup Quarter-Final World Cup Quarter-Final Tipsheet: Four stand-out bets for the last eight
Stephen Tudor
08 December 2022 "datePublished": "2022-12-08T14:10:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-12-08T15:36:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/cd352be0dd87b0b7acde4cbad21274c253f72a15.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Ste Tudor looks at where the goals, assists and shocks will likely come in the quarter-finals as the World Cup reaches its business end... Casemiro take shoot as Brazil march on Alvarez the real Argentina value Fernandes to pull strings in Portugal win England and France won't cut corners Read and follow our daily World Cup Live Blog here Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here If the group games in Qatar offered up all manner of upsets, the round of 16 matches were more predictable. Argentina and Holland both routinely won against opposition they'd be expected to beat more times than not. France and England did likewise. Even if day three treated us to the first penalty shoot-out of the tournament, it still ended with pre-match favourites Croatia beating Japan and, later, Brazil going through to the quarter-finals at the expense of South Korea. Only then, finally our eyebrows were raised when Morocco frustrated Spain all the way to the airport, restricting La Roja to one shot on target from 926 passes before seeing them off on pens. It was a welcome reminder that the underdog spirit is still alive and well in the knock-outs. Later came an altogether different kind of surprise, when Portugal hit Switzerland for six. It has become compulsory in recent years to describe Switzerland as 'hard to beat' yet they were ruthlessly dismantled. When assessing the last 16 games - and how they may inform what's to come - what jumps out most is an increase in goals. The group stages averaged 2.5 goals-per-game. That shot up to 3.5 this past week. Which bodes well for sure, while a couple more curveballs wouldn't go amiss either. Croatia v Brazil (Friday, 15:00) - Samba to the semis By some distance, A Selecao have looked the most complete side throughout the competition and, for all of their attacking extravagance, they have also most closely resembled a club set-up. These two positives are not unrelated. Richarlison is an obvious threat to the Croatians, the Spurs striker taking decent international form into the tournament. The 25-year-old has now scored 10 in nine in 2022 for his country and he is 2.4 to score anytime on Friday. A three-quarters fit Neymar will provide cleverness and menace, although interestingly his last six goals for Brazil have come from the spot. In midfield, Casemiro has consistently impressed but, with 1.7 fouls-per-game he's a shout to pick up a booking at 4.3. Balancing that out, the Manchester United midfielder has also taken on 1.7 shots-per-game from distance, offering a useful variation to Brazil's attacks. As for Croatia, they have surpassed a low-bar of expectation with many believing their peak was behind them. But this could be a painful day of reckoning. Should they manage to trouble a Brazil back-line, that has kept nine clean sheets in 14 matches this calendar year, the Chequered Ones will take their time about it. Sixteen of their last 20 goals have been converted in second halves.Roy Keane, in his role as ITV pundit, will likely be incandescent come Friday teatime as Brazil dance their way to the semis. Back Casemiro to have 1 or more shots on target from outside the box @ 4.5 Holland v Argentina (Friday, 19:00) - Dutch downed La Albiceleste have the joint-oldest squad left in the competition. It's their second most seasoned star who will naturally command the bulk of the screen-time this Friday evening, a 35-year-old GOAT dead-set on the ultimate swansong. Lionel Messi is unsurprisingly the most fouled player left in Qatar but amidst all of the minor assaults, he has created a tournament high of 12 chances and taken on 4.8 shots per game. Only Mbappe can top the latter. Should he find his range against the Netherlands, Messi will equal Gabriel Batistuta as Argentina's most prolific World Cup goal-scorer. Angel Di Maria is averaging 1.7 key passes per game but the real value lies in Julian Alvarez who has scored in both of his starts to this point. 3.7 says he does it again. Lionel Scaloni's side have racked up the second highest number of shots on target all tournament - nearly twice that of Holland's tally - and that feels par for the course for a team that has only failed to score twice in their last 39 outings. Despite the last two World Cup meetings between these sides ending goalless, Argentina can put the Dutch to the sword here.As for how, an unanticipated weakness for Oranje has been the usually accomplished Frenkie De Jong, dispossessed 0.8 times per game, with 1.3 unsuccessful touches. Bet Builder of Alvarez to score and Argentina to have 5 or more shots on target offers 5.4 Morocco v Portugal (Saturday, 15:00) - Attack vs defence It's hard not to simplify this clash as the tournament's joint highest goal-scorers taking on the tournament's best constructed defence. For the most part that is surely how Saturday afternoon will play out, as the Atlas Lions seek to replicate their remarkably disciplined shut-out of Spain. Portugal - free once more of the human soap opera that is Ronaldo up front - are looking to build on the clinical form that saw them convert two-thirds of their on-target attempts against Switzerland. The availability of Nayef Aguerd is a key consideration, the West Ham defender currently 50/50 to feature. If he does, he will partner up again with Romain Saiss who has a tournament high of 52 clearances.It's a pair who are chiefly responsible for Morocco's superb defensive record, conceding just once in their last eight, but let's not overlook either how adroit Hakim Ziyech in particular is on the counter. For two hours, an expansive Spain were nullified yet it was arguably their opponents who boasted the three best chances. Still, it's Portugal who are fancied here, with Bruno Fernandes expected to be at the heart of proceedings. The Manchester United schemer has seven direct goal involvements in his last four international appearances. It will be a grind though, with patience needed. Portugal/Under 2.5 goals is a decent punt @ 3.4 England v France (Saturday, 19:00) - Three lions, one French force of nature It's an exciting proposition to see Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden all on the same pitch in a match of such magnitude. It is conceivable that all three will win the Ballon d'Or at some juncture. Though the England pairing have excelled, it's the French forward we naturally focus on when determining the likeliest difference-maker. How can that not be the case when the PSG star is claiming Qatar '22 as his own, taking on 5.3 shots per game, completing 17 dribbles, scoring five and assisting twice? Lightning quick and always capable of the unexpected, the 23-year-old is a force of nature. It is imperative that Kyle Walker is fully switched on, in an intriguing battle of the roadrunners down that flank, although France do possess another huge threat in the form of Antoine Griezmann. He has created 11 chances and completed a tournament high number of crosses. But don't talk England down. In Harry Kane, the Three Lions have a forward with 10 direct goal involvements from 10 World Cup outings, and if Gareth Southgate's men can gain a foothold in the middle of the park they have every opportunity to progress. It's an area that Alex Keble also believes will be key. To that end it is greatly encouraging that only Spain and Argentina have completed more passes than England in Qatar. Regarding the betting, a combined high corner count appeals. With 49 between them to this point - the highest combination of any of the four fixtures - that's the way to go. Roll the dice on over 9.5 corners @ 2.7", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/cd352be0dd87b0b7acde4cbad21274c253f72a15.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Stephen Tudor" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/cd352be0dd87b0b7acde4cbad21274c253f72a15.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/cd352be0dd87b0b7acde4cbad21274c253f72a15.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/cd352be0dd87b0b7acde4cbad21274c253f72a15.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/cd352be0dd87b0b7acde4cbad21274c253f72a15.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Neymar playing for Brazil"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Lionel who? Even</p><p>if day three treated us to the first penalty shoot-out of the tournament, it still ended with pre-match favourites Croatia beating Japan and, later, Brazil going through to the quarter-finals at the expense of South Korea.</p><p>Only then, finally our eyebrows were raised when Morocco frustrated Spain all the way to the airport, restricting La Roja to one shot on target from 926 passes before seeing them off on pens. It was a welcome reminder that the <strong>underdog spirit is still alive and well</strong> in the knock-outs.</p><p>Later came an altogether different kind of surprise, when Portugal hit Switzerland for six. It has become compulsory in recent years to describe Switzerland as 'hard to beat' yet they were ruthlessly dismantled.</p><p>When assessing the last 16 games - and how they may inform what's to come - what jumps out most is an <strong>increase in goals</strong>. The group stages averaged 2.5 goals-per-game. That shot up to 3.5 this past week.</p><p>Which bodes well for sure, while a couple more curveballs wouldn't go amiss either. <br><br><strong></strong></p><h2>Croatia v Brazil (Friday, 15:00) - Samba to the semis</h2><p></p><p>By some distance, A Selecao have looked <strong>the most complete side</strong> throughout the competition and, for all of their attacking extravagance, they have also most closely resembled a club set-up. These two positives are not unrelated.</p><p>Richarlison is an obvious threat to the Croatians, the Spurs striker taking decent international form into the tournament. The 25-year-old has now scored 10 in nine in 2022 for his country and he is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/croatia-v-brazil/31953033">2.4 to score anytime</a> on Friday.</p><p>A three-quarters fit <strong>Neymar</strong> will provide cleverness and menace, although interestingly his last six goals for Brazil have come from the spot.</p><p>In midfield, Casemiro has consistently impressed but, with 1.7 fouls-per-game he's a shout to <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/croatia-v-brazil/31953033">pick up a booking at 4.3</a>. Balancing that out, the Manchester United midfielder has also taken on 1.7 shots-per-game from distance, offering a useful variation to Brazil's attacks.</p><p>As for <strong>Croatia</strong>, they have surpassed a low-bar of expectation with many believing their peak was behind them. But this could be a painful day of reckoning.</p><p>Should they manage to trouble a Brazil back-line, that has kept nine clean sheets in 14 matches this calendar year, the <strong>Chequered Ones</strong> will take their time about it. Sixteen of their last 20 goals have been converted in second halves.<br><br>Roy Keane, in his role as ITV pundit, will likely be incandescent come Friday teatime as Brazil dance their way to the semis.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Casemiro to have 1 or more shots on target from outside the box @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/croatia-v-brazil/31953033" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">4.5</a></div><h2>Holland v Argentina (Friday, 19:00) - Dutch downed</h2><p></p><p>La Albiceleste have the joint-oldest squad left in the competition. It's their second most seasoned star who will naturally command the bulk of the screen-time this Friday evening, a 35-year-old GOAT dead-set on the ultimate swansong.</p><p><strong>Lionel Messi</strong> is unsurprisingly the most fouled player left in Qatar but amidst all of the minor assaults, he has c<strong>reated a tournament high of 12 chances</strong> and taken on 4.8 shots per game. Only Mbappe can top the latter.</p><p>Should he find his range against the Netherlands, Messi will equal Gabriel Batistuta as <strong>Argentina's most prolific World Cup goal-scorer</strong>.</p><p>Angel Di Maria is averaging 1.7 key passes per game but <strong>the real value lies in Julian Alvarez</strong> who has scored in both of his starts to this point. <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/netherlands-v-argentina/31949820">3.7 says he does it again</a>.</p><p><strong>Lionel Scaloni's side</strong> have racked up the second highest number of shots on target all tournament - nearly twice that of Holland's tally - and that feels par for the course for a team that has only failed to score twice in their last 39 outings.</p><p>Despite the last two World Cup meetings between these sides ending goalless, <strong>Argentina can put the Dutch to the sword here</strong>.<br><br>As for how, an unanticipated weakness for Oranje has been the usually accomplished Frenkie De Jong, dispossessed 0.8 times per game, with 1.3 unsuccessful touches.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Bet Builder of Alvarez to score and Argentina to have 5 or more shots on target offers</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/netherlands-v-argentina/31949820" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">5.4</a></div><h2>Morocco v Portugal (Saturday, 15:00) - Attack vs defence</h2><p></p><p>It's hard not to simplify this clash as the tournament's joint highest goal-scorers taking on the tournament's best constructed defence.</p><p>For the most part that is surely how Saturday afternoon will play out, as the <strong>Atlas Lions</strong> seek to replicate their remarkably disciplined shut-out of Spain.</p><p>Portugal - free once more of the human soap opera that is Ronaldo up front - are looking to build on the clinical form that saw them convert two-thirds of their on-target attempts against Switzerland.</p><h2><img alt="Bruno Fernandes.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Bruno%20Fernandes.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></h2><p>The availability of <strong>Nayef Aguerd</strong> is a key consideration, the West Ham defender currently 50/50 to feature. If he does, he will partner up again with Romain Saiss who has a tournament high of 52 clearances.<br><br>It's a pair who are chiefly responsible for <strong>Morocco's superb defensive record</strong>, conceding just once in their last eight, but let's not overlook either how adroit Hakim Ziyech in particular is on the counter. For two hours, an expansive Spain were nullified yet it was arguably their opponents who boasted the three best chances.</p><p>Still, it's Portugal who are fancied here, with <strong>Bruno Fernandes</strong> expected to be at the heart of proceedings. The Manchester United schemer has seven direct goal involvements in his last four international appearances.</p><p>It will be a grind though, with patience needed.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Portugal/Under 2.5 goals is a decent punt @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/morocco-v-portugal/31954655" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">3.4</a></div><h2>England v France (Saturday, 19:00) - Three lions, one French force of nature</h2><p></p><p>It's an exciting proposition to see <strong>Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden all on the same pitch</strong> in a match of such magnitude. It is conceivable that all three will win the Ballon d'Or at some juncture.</p><p>Though the England pairing have excelled, it's the French forward we naturally focus on when determining the likeliest difference-maker. How can that not be the case when the PSG star is claiming <strong>Qatar '22</strong> as his own, taking on 5.3 shots per game, completing 17 dribbles, scoring five and assisting twice?</p><p>Lightning quick and always capable of the unexpected, the 23-year-old is a force of nature.</p><p>It is imperative that <strong>Kyle Walker</strong> is fully switched on, in an intriguing battle of the roadrunners down that flank, although France do possess another huge threat in the form of Antoine Griezmann. He has created 11 chances and completed a tournament high number of crosses.</p><p>But don't talk England down. <strong>In Harry Kane, the Three Lions have a forward with 10 direct goal involvements from 10 World Cup outings</strong>, and if Gareth Southgate's men can gain a foothold in the middle of the park they have every opportunity to progress. <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-key-battles-acca-kane-counters-to-beat-france-in-321-multi-081222-722.html">It's an area that Alex Keble also believes will be key</a>.</p><p>To that end it is greatly encouraging that only <strong>Spain and Argentina</strong> have completed more passes than England in Qatar.</p><p>Regarding the betting, a combined high corner count appeals. With 49 between them to this point - the highest combination of any of the four fixtures - that's the way to go.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Roll the dice on over 9.5 corners @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/england-v-france/31951634" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.7</a></div></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Get the best of our tips every day of Qatar 2022</h2> <p>Sign up for our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">World Cup Newsletter</a> here and you will receive a daily email with the pick of our bets on every day of action in Qatar.</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p><span>You can get a £5 Free Bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on selected Football matches this season. 