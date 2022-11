Three goal Valencia available at 7/2

Cody Gakpo to open the scoring once more

England to pepper Ward's goal at over 2/1

Iran almost 3/1 to win

Ecuador v Senegal Enner is king The Opta Stat: "Enner Valencia has scored six World Cup goals for Ecuador, twice as many as any other player (Agustín Delgado, 3). He's scored those six goals from just nine shots on target, converting 67% of those efforts on target. Indeed, he has scored each of Ecuador's last six goals at the World Cup, the first player to do so for a single nation since Oleg Salenko for Russia in 1994." The Betfair Bet: Back Enner Valencia to 1+ shots on target in each half @ 7/2



Netherlands v Qatar Gakpo's on fire The Opta Stat: "Cody Gakpo has been directly involved in at least one goal in his last five appearances for the Netherlands in all competitions (4 goals, 1 assist). For club and country in all competitions this season, Gakpo has been involved in 34 goals in 28 appearances, scoring 16 goals and assisting a further 18." The Betfair Bet: Back Cody Gakpo to score first again @ 4/1



Iran v USA Iran underestimated The Opta Stat: "Iran beat USA 2-1 in the only previous meeting between the sides at the FIFA World Cup, with that victory eliminating the United States from the 1998 edition in France. Indeed, USA have won two of their last 14 matches at the World Cup (D6 L6), drawing their two matches at this year's edition. They've never drawn three in a row at the World Cup." The Betfair Bet: Back Iran to win @ 14/5



Read Joe Dyer's full match preview here!

Wales v England England to pepper Ward's goal? The Opta Stat: "Wales faced 21 shots in their 2-0 defeat against Iran, the third time in their last eight games they've faced 20+ shots, as many as in their previous 62 games combined. The last time they faced England at a major tournament, the Three Lions had exactly 20 shots in a 2-1 win at EURO 2016." The Betfair Bet: Back England to have 20 or more shots v Wales @ 21/10



Read Alex Boyes' full match preview here, whilst also trying out Paul Higham's England Bet Builder options here!