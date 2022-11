Kieffer Moore is 9/5 to hit the target twice

Busy Sarr to cause Qatar issues at almost 4/1

More goals in store for England at 11/5

Try our 25/1 Bet Builder below

Wales v Iran Moore Moore Moore The Opta Stat: "Despite only coming on as a second half substitute, Kieffer Moore was involved in more of Wales' shots against USA on MD1 than any other player (3 - 2 shots, 1 chance created). He also had five touches in the opposition box, at least two more than any other Wales player." The Betfair Bet: Back Kieffer Moore to have 2+ shots on target @ 9/5



Qatar v Senegal Sarr-y not sorry The Opta Stat: "Senegal had 15 shots in their 2-0 defeat against Netherlands in their opening game - only against Sweden in their round of 16 tie in 2002 (26) have the Lions had more in a single World Cup match. Indeed, Ismaïla Sarr had more shots (3) and created more chances (4) than any other Senegal player, with the winger being involved in 47% of their total attempts in the match (7/15)." The Betfair Bet: Back Sarr to score and Senegal -1 @ 18/5



Netherlands v Ecuador Keeping it clean The Opta Stat: "Ecuador have kept a clean sheet in each of their last seven matches in all competitions (W3 D4), with Argentina's Julián Álvarez the last player to score against them back in March. Netherlands, on the other hand, have kept a clean sheet in each of their last four World Cup games, their longest ever run in the competition. The last nation to keep five in a row were Switzerland, between 2006 and 2010." The Betfair Bet: Back The Draw @ 5/2



England v USA Three Lions to score 3+ The Opta Stat: "England won 3-0 the last time they faced USA, in a friendly match in November 2018. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Callum Wilson scored their only goals for the Three Lions in this game. Indeed, USA haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 18 World Cup matches against European nations (32 goals conceded), since a 1-0 victory over England in 1950." The Betfair Bet: Back England Over 2.5 goals @ 11/5



Why not try this Bet Builder with your £2 free bet?

John Stones 90+ passes (had 116 v Iran) Kane or Wilson to score (delete when we hear Kane news) Bukayo Saka 2+ shots on target (had 3 v Iran)

Back to above Bet Builder @ 26.0

CHECK ODDS AND KANE NEWS TOMORROW