Sadio-less Senegal are used to goals at both ends

Trippier can be England's secret weapon

Gareth Bale to shine on biggest stage once more

Senegal v Netherlands No Mane, big problem? The Opta Stat: "The Netherlands are unbeaten in their last eight opening matches at the FIFA World Cup (W6 D2), whilst Senegal have won both of their openers in the tournament (1-0 v France in 2002, 2-1 v Poland in 2018). Meanwhile. None of Senegal's eight matches at the FIFA World Cup have ended goalless. Their only clean sheet dates back to their first ever match in the competition, in May 2002 against France (1-0)." The Betfair Bet: Back Netherlands to win & BTTS @ 3/1



England v Iran Bend it like Tripps The Opta Stat: "Twelve of England's last 18 goals at the FIFA World Cup have been scored from set-pieces. In fact, 75% of their goals in 2018 came from dead ball situations (nine out of 12). Ineed, across the 2018 World Cup and EURO 2020 combined, Kieran Trippier created more chances than any other defender (28). Overall, only Kevin De Bruyne (36) created more than him between the two tournaments." The Betfair Bet: Back Kieran Trippier to record an assist @ 3/1



USA v Wales MLS Bale to torment Americans The Opta Stat: "USA have only kept two clean sheets in their last 27 matches at the FIFA World Cup, conceding 46 goals in the process. In contrast, USA had kept a clean sheet in three of their first six World Cup matches between 1930 and 1950. Meanwhile, nine of Wales' 13 goals at their last two major tournaments (EURO 2016 & 2020) have seen at least one of Gareth Bale or Aaron Ramsey involved as goalscorer or assist provider." The Betfair Bet: Back Gareth Bale to score anytime @ 9/5



