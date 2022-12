Dutch unbeaten in last 19 WC games against non-European nations

Pulisic directly involved in 6 goals in his last 9 appearances

Australia haven't won their last four to South Americans

Lionel Messi created five chances against Poland

Netherlands v USA Dutch strong against non EU nations Opta Stat: "Netherlands are unbeaten in all 10 of their World Cup matches under Louis van Gaal (W7 D3), keeping five clean sheets in their last six games at the finals, including shutouts in each of their last three in the knockout stages." Betfair Bet: Back the draw and under 2.5 goals @ 3.4

Netherlands v USA Pulisic key man for the States Opta Stat: "Christian Pulisic has been directly involved in six goals in his last nine appearances for USA in all competitions (4 goals, 2 assists), having a hand in both of their goals so far at the 2022 World Cup (1 goal, 1 assist). Overall, he's scored twice as many goals (22) for USA than any other player in the squad." Betfair Bet: Back Christian Pulisic to score anytime @ 5.5

Argentina v Australia Socceroos to struggle Opta stat: "This will be Australia's fifth World Cup match against a South American opponent, with the Socceroos winless in the previous four (D1 L3). Argentina's only previous meetings with a team from Oceania are their seven games against Australia, none of which have come in the World Cup." Betfair Bet: Back Argentina to win 3-0 @ 6.0