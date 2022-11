Impressive Morocco set to comfortably qualify

Goals expected in crunch Croatia v Belgium clash

Costa Rica in for another hiding against Germany

Spain can beat Japan by at least a few

Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

Canada v Morocco Impressive Atlas Lions can complete Canada's woes The Opta Stat: "Canada have been eliminated from the 2022 World Cup, having lost their first two matches. They have now lost all five of their World Cup games in total, with only El Salvador (6) playing more games while losing on each occasion. Morocco have never lost in three previous meetings with Canada in all competitions (W2 D1), most recently a 4-0 friendly win in October 2016." The Betfair Bet: Back Morocco to Win @ 2.28



Croatia v Belgium Perisic can shine in ding-dong battle The Opta Stat: "Ivan Perišić has been directly involved in 16 goals at the World Cup and EUROs combined (9 goals, 7 assists), six more than any other Croatia player. Against Canada, Perišić, became the first Croatia player to provide two assists in a single major tournament match (World Cup + Euros). Last time out, Croatia scored four goals in a single World Cup game for only the second time in their history, also doing so against Cameroon in 2014 (4-0)." The Betfair Bet: Back Peri š i ć to Score or Assist & Over 2.5 Goals @ 3.53

@ 3.53

Costa Rica v Germany Germany to come good in must-win game The Opta Stat: "Costa Rica have scored fewer goals (1), attempted fewer shots (4), registered fewer shots on target (1) and have the lowest expected goals total (0.11) of all teams in group E at the 2022 World Cup. At 19 years and 274 days versus Spain, Jamal Musiala became the youngest player to register an assist for Germany in a World Cup game (since 1966). No German has created more goalscoring chances at World Cup 2022 than Musiala (5 - level with David Raum)." The Betfair Bet: Back Germany -2, Musiala to Assist & Raum 1+ Shot on Target @ 9.89



Japan v Spain Spain to top group with comfortable win The Opta Stat: "Japan have conceded one goal in both of their games at the 2022 World Cup. Against Germany on MD1, they faced 26 shots, nine on target and had an xG against of 3.1. Spain have won their final group game in eight of their last nine participations in the FIFA World Cup, with the exception being a 2-2 draw with Morocco last time out in 2018." The Betfair Bet: Back Spain -1 to Win @ 2.2



Come back each day to see Betfair analyse the Opta stats and provide you with the best bets for each game, and make sure you follow all things 2022 World Cup right on the Betfair World Cup HUB.