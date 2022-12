France's shut-out run against Poland can continue

Star names can cause havoc to Pole's defence

England can continue unbeaten run against African Nations

Rashford to play another huge part

France v Poland Les Bleus can win without conceding The Opta Stat: "France are unbeaten in their last seven meetings with Poland across all competitions (W3 D4), with their last defeat against them being in a friendly in August 1982 (0-4). Les Bleus have kept a clean sheet in each of the last three in this run, all of which have been since the turn of the millennium. Poland have only recorded five shots on target in their three games at the 2022 World Cup, with 60% of those coming in their game against Saudi Arabia on MD2 (3/5)" The Betfair Bet: Back France Win to Nil @ 1.98



France v Poland French stars to cause havoc for Poland's backline The Opta Stat: "Antoine Griezmann has created more chances than any other France player at the 2022 World Cup (11). Indeed, the only player to create 10+ in either of the last two World Cup tournaments for France has been Griezmann, while he's already surpassed his total from 2018 when they lifted the trophy (10). Kylian Mbappé has had nine more shots (16) and five more shots on target (7) than any France player in the 2022 World Cup." The Betfair Bet: Back Mbappe to Score Anytime, Griezmann to Assist Anytime and Mbappe 2+ Shots on Target in a Bet Builder @ 5.48



England v Senegal Three Lions to continue impressive run against African nations The Opta Stat: "England have never lost in seven previous World Cup matches against African opposition (W4 D3); their only previous such game in the knockout stages came against Cameroon in the 1990 quarter-final, winning 3-2 after extra-time. In all competitions, England have never lost against an African side in their history (W14 D6)." The Betfair Bet: Back England HT/England FT @ 2.6



England v Senegal Rashford to continue good form The Opta Stat: "England have scored nine goals in their three games at the 2022 World Cup so far - only in 2018 (12) and 1966 (11) have they scored more in a single edition of the tournament. Marcus Rashford was England's top scorer in the group stages, netting three goals in just 107 minutes of action (one every 36 minutes). Senegal have conceded at least once in each of their last 10 games in the competition." The Betfair Bet: Back England Win, Over 2.5 Gls and Rashford Score or Assist @ 3.98



