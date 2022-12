Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

South Korea v Portugal Back goals as Korea go for broke The Opta Stat: "Portugal have already qualified for the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup, beating Ghana and Uruguay so far. Bruno Fernandes has been involved in four of Portugal's five goals at this year's World Cup (2 goals, 2 assists). Portugal's only defeat in five previous meetings with Asian sides at the FIFA World Cup came against South Korea in 2002. More recently, Korea have lost five of their last seven World Cup matches (W1 D1)." The Betfair Bet: Back BTTS & Over 2.5 goals @ 2.07



Ghana v Uruguay End of the road for Uruguay old boys The Opta Stat: "Uruguay are yet to score a single goal at the 2022 World Cup, failing with 21 efforts, ahead of this clash between two sides that can both still qualify for the knockout round. Ghana have scored in their last seven World Cup games and both their matches so far in Qatar featured five goals." The Betfair Bet: Back Ghana double chance & over 2.5 goals @ 8.71



Cameroon v Brazil Brazil to win all three group games for first time since 2006 The Opta Stat: "Defeat for Cameroon will see them eliminated from the group stages of the World Cup in their sixth successive appearance at the finals, last reaching the knockout rounds in 1990. They've never won their final group stage game in seven previous appearances at the World Cup (D2 L5). Here they face a Brazil side that are yet to face a shot in Qatar and have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six World Cup matches. The Betfair Bet: Back Brazil -1 @ 11/10

Serbia v Switzerland Streetwise Swiss to get job done The Opta Stat: "Serbia have lost their final group stage games in each of their three previous FIFA World Cup participations and, in 2018, lost 2-1 to Switzerland. Following a 1-0 defeat to Brazil on MD2, Switzerland are looking to avoid losing consecutive games in the World Cup for the first time since 1994. Dusan Tadic has been involved in eight goals in his last eight games for Serbia in all competitions (2 goals, 6 assists)." The Betfair Bet: Back Draw, BTTS and Tadic to assist @ 16.4



