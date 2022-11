Japan to keep it tight but Germany to come out on top

Germany v Japan Japan to make it tough Flick's men The Opta Stat: "Germany and Japan are meeting for the first time at the FIFA World Cup. Germany are unbeaten in their two previous encounters with Japan (W1 D1), both friendly internationals in 2004 (3-0) and 2006 (2-2). All seven goals in their two previous encounters were scored in the second half." The Betfair Bet: Back 0-0 First Half Correct Score and Germany to win @ 9/2



Spain v Costa Rica Youthful Torres to be Spain's key man The Opta Stat: "Ferran Torres scored four goals in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, at least twice as many as any other Spain player, also attempting more shots than any of his teammates (19). Aged 22, he could become Spain's youngest World Cup goalscorer since his namesake Fernando Torres scored three times at the 2006 edition, also when aged 22." The Betfair Bet: Back Ferran Torres to score first @ 9/2



Morocco v Croatia Perisic to show his class The Opta Stat: "Ivan Perisic has been directly involved in more goals than any other player for Croatia in major tournament history (9 goals + 5 assists in World Cup + Euro). In fact, he's one of only two European players to have scored and/or assisted a goal in each of the last five major international tournaments; the other is Cristiano Ronaldo." The Betfair Bet: Back Ivan Perisic to score or assist @ 7/5