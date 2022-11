Tournament stalwarts Switzerland meet Cameroon

Uruguay take on South Korea

Ghana out to frustrate Ronaldo's Portugal

Attacking strength for both Brazil and Serbia

Switzerland v Cameroon Swiss to continue fine first game record The Opta Stat: "Switzerland are unbeaten in their opening game in each of their five appearances at the FIFA World Cup (W2 D3), since losing 5-0 against Germany in 1966. Cameroon have lost each of their last seven games at the FIFA World Cup." The Betfair Bet: Back Switzerland & Shaqiri to score or assist @ 2.84

Uruguay v South Korea Uruguay to start with win The Opta Stat: "Uruguay have won six of their last eight FIFA World Cup games (L2). Among the 22 nations to have played 30 or more matches at the World Cup, Korea Republic have the lowest win ratio (18%), having won just six of their 34 games across 10 editions." The Betfair Bet: Back Uruguay & D Nunez to score any time @ 3.14



Portugal v Ghana Ghana to contain Ronaldo and co. The Opta Stat: "Portugal have won only three of their last 14 World Cup matches (D6 L5) and are winless in their last three opening games of a FIFA World Cup tournament (D2 L1). Since the start of detailed Opta World Cup data, Ghana have averaged the most shots-per-game in the FIFA World Cup among all teams competing in 2022 (19). The Betfair Bet: Back the Draw @ 4.9



Brazil v Serbia Serbs to score as World Cup favourites win The Opta Stat: "Brazil are unbeaten in their last 15 World Cup group games, winning 12 (D3), their last defeat in the group phase dating back to 1998 against Norway. Only Memphis Depay and Harry Kane (12 goals) scored more goals than Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic (8 in 8 games) in the main round of European qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, play-offs excluded." The Betfair Bet: Back Brazil & Both Teams to Score @ 2.91



Come back each day to see Betfair analyse the Opta stats and provide you with the best bets for each game, and make sure you follow all things 2022 World Cup right on the Betfair World Cup HUB.