Australia have lost eight of 11 World Cup games against European sides

Tunisia are yet to score from 27 shots in their two games

Messi has scored in six consecutive matches for Argentina

Al Dawsari the man to keep an eye on for Saudi Arabia

Australia v Denmark Danes to squeeze past Socceroos The Opta Stat: "Australia have won just three of their 18 World Cup matches (D4 L11), beating Japan in 2006, Serbia in 2010 and Tunisia this year. The Socceroos have also kept just two clean sheets in these 18 games, a 0-0 draw with Chile in 1974, and their 1-0 win against Tunisia last time out." The Betfair Bet: Back Denmark to win and both teams to score @ 3.6

Tunisia v France France to be ruthless against Africans The Opta Stat: "Tunisia are yet to score from 27 shots in their two games at the 2022 World Cup, and the nation have only kept two clean sheets in their 17 World Cup matches (12%)." The Betfair bet: France to win to nil @ 2.1



Poland v Argentina Messi to continue firing The Opta Stat: "Lionel Messi has scored in six successive appearances for Argentina in all competitions, his joint-longest scoring run for his national side (also 6 between November 2011 - September 2012), while he now has as many World Cup goals as Diego Maradona (8), with only Gabriel Batistuta (10) netting more for Argentina at the tournament overall." The Betfair bet: Lionel Messi to score first and Argentina win @ 4.50