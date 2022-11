Serbia to dispose of poor Cameroon side

Goals to be in short supply in South Korea v Ghana

Richarlison to shine in Neymar's absence

Back Portugal to take a firm grip of Group H

Cameroon v Serbia Mitro's on fire? Serbia will hope so The Opta Stat: "Serbia have conceded in eight of their 10 games at the World Cup, shipping at least two goals in six of those games. However, they have won both games in which they've managed to keep a clean sheet." "Cameroon have now lost each of their last eight matches at the World Cup, with those defeats coming across four tournaments (2002, 2010, 2014 and 2022). Defeat here would equal the longest ever losing run by a nation at the World Cup, set by Mexico between 1930 and 1958 (9 in a row)." The Betfair Bet: Back Serbia to win to nil @ 17/10



South Korea v Ghana Bore draw the order of the day The Opta Stat: "Korea Republic have failed to score in three of their last five World Cup games. On top of this, they've failed to register a shot on target in two of their last four (including in their 0-0 draw with Uruguay), having had at least one attempt on target in each of their last 29 games in the competition." "Ghana are winless in their last five matches at the World Cup (D2 L3). Defeat here would see them exit in the group stages in consecutive appearances at the competition (also 2014), having reached the knockout rounds in both of their first two (2006 and 2010)." The Betfair Bet: Back 0-0 Correct Score @ 6/1



Brazil v Switzerland Richarlison to continue rich vein of form The Opta Stat: "Richarlison has scored nine goals in his last seven appearances in all competitions for Brazil, netting a brace on his World Cup debut against Serbia last time out. Indeed, since his debut for the national side in September 2018 he's scored more goals for Brazil than any other player (19)." The Betfair Bet: Back Richarlison to score anytime @ 15/8



Portugal v Uruguay Portugal to take charge of Group H The Opta Stat: "Portugal have lost just one of their last 13 group stage games at the World Cup (W7 D5), going down 4-0 against Germany in their tournament opener in 2014. They've won their second match in five of their seven previous appearances at the competition, failing only in 1986 (0-1 v Poland) and 2014 (2-2 v USA)." The Betfair Bet: Back Portugal to win @ evens



