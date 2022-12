Impressive Morocco can take Spain to extra-time

Morata and Ziyech to play big roles again

Goals at both ends in Portgual v Switzerland

Fernandes and Shaqiri to key for their teams

Morocco v Spain Match to go to extra-time The Opta Stat: "Spain were eliminated at the round of 16 stage in the 2018 World Cup, losing to the hosts Russia on penalties after a 1-1 draw. The last time they progressed from this stage was in 2010, going on to win the tournament that year. Morocco are unbeaten in their last four matches at the World Cup (W2 D2)." The Betfair Bet: Back the Draw @ 3.9



Morocco v Spain Alvaro looks hungry for more goals The Opta Stat: "Álvaro Morata has scored in each of his last three World Cup appearances for Spain, despite playing a total of just 126 minutes across those games. Meanwhile, Morocco's Hakim Ziyech scored his first World Cup goal in their 2-1 win over Canada. He's also played the most passes into the box (17) and created the most chances (7) of any Morocco player." The Betfair Bet: Back Morata to score any time and Ziyech to assist in a Bet Builder @ 14.2

Portugal v Swtizerland Back familiar foes to both score The Opta Stat: "This will be the third meeting between Portugal and Switzerland in 2022, having faced each other twice in the UEFA Nations League in June. Portugal won 4-0 in a match played in Lisbon, before Switzerland won 1-0 in Geneva a week later. Portugal and Switzerland have faced each other in competitive action on six occasions in the 21st Century, while both teams have won three games apiece." The Betfair Bet: Back Both Teams To Score @ 2.0



Portugal v Switzerland Fernandes and Shaqiri in the mix again The Opta Stat: "Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in four goals in two appearances for Portugal at the 2022 World Cup (two goals, two assists). This was the joint-most of any player during the group stage, along with Kylian Mbappé and Álvaro Morata (4). Xherdan Shaqiri's goal against Serbia last time out saw him become the first player to score in three World Cup tournaments for Switzerland (2014, 2018 and 2022)." The Betfair Bet: Back Fernandesto score or assist & Shaqiri to score or assist in a Bet Builder @ 8.97



