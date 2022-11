Argentina first up on Tuesday and it could get Messi for Saudi Arabia

Argentina v Saudi Arabia Messi the magician to cause havoc The Opta Stat: "All six of Lionel Messi's goals at the FIFA World Cup have been scored in the group stages, never finding the net in 756 minutes of play in the knockout phase of the tournament. Meanwhile, Messi is also the only player to have registered an assist at each of the last four World Cup tournaments." The Betfair Bet: Back Messi to Score, Messi anytime Assist & Argentina -2 @ 5.58



Denmark v Tunisia Miserly Danes to win without conceding The Opta Stat: "Denmark are unbeaten against African opposition at the FIFA World Cup (W2 D2) whilst Tunisia have never prevailed against European opposition at the tournament (D3 L7). Denmark won nine of their 10 games in World Cup qualifying, losing only against Scotland. They kept more clean sheets in the group stage of European qualifying than any other side (8)." The Betfair Bet: Back Denmark Win to Nil @ 6/5



Mexico v Poland Expect few goals in tense affair The Opta Stat: "Mexico kept more clean sheets during the third round of CONCACAF qualifying for this year's FIFA World Cup than any other nation (eight). Poland have qualified for their ninth FIFA World Cup; however, they haven't made it past the group stages since 1986, losing eight of their last 11 matches at the tournament." The Betfair Bet: Back Under 1.5 Goals on Exchange @ around 3.0



France v Australia Socceroos can net against world champions The Opta Stat: "The reigning world champions have won their opening match in just three of the last 12 editions of the FIFA World Cup (D4 L5) - Germany in 1994, and Brazil in both 1998 and 2006. Australia have kept only one clean sheet in their 16 FIFA World Cup matches, that came 48 years ago with a goalless draw against Chile in the group stages of the 1974 edition." The Betfair Bet: Back Both Teams to Score & Australia +2 @ 3.03



