Japan v Costa Rica High energy Japan can brush opponents aside The Opta Stat: "Japan have never lost in four previous meetings with Costa Rica in all competitions (W3 D1), netting exactly three goals in all three victories in this run. Since beating both Uruguay and Italy in their group in 2014, Costa Rica are winless in seven World Cup games (D4 L3), failing to score in five of those matches." The Betfair Bet: Back Japan to win both halves @ 3.42



Belgium v Morocco Well-organised Morocco struggling for goals The Opta Stat: "Morocco have failed to score in 53% of their World Cup matches (9/17) coming into the second round of games, it's the joint-highest percentage of any nation to have played more than 10 games in the competition." The Betfair Bet: Back Under 1.5 Goals @ 3.6



Croatia v Canada Goals expected with both teams going for the win The Opta Stat: "Croatia's goalless draw with Morocco on MD1 ended their run of scoring in 11 consecutive World Cup matches. Only once have they failed to score in consecutive games at the same edition of the tournament, doing so in their first two group games in 2006. Canada attempted 22 shots in their defeat to Belgium on MD1, twice as many as their previous record in a World Cup match (11 v USSR in 1986). However, just three of those efforts were on target (14%)." The Betfair Bet: Back Both Teams to Score & Over 2.5 Goals @ 2.29



Spain v Germany Germany to be eliminated against impressive Spain The Opta Stat: "Germany have won just one of their last seven meetings with Spain in all competitions (D2 L4), winning 1-0 in a friendly match in November 2014. They've not won a competitive meeting with Spain since EURO 1988 (2-0), drawing two and losing three since then." The Betfair Bet: Back Spain -1 to Win @ 4.8



