Defending champions France into World Cup final

Les Bleus see off dogged Morocco 2-0

France to face Argentina in World Cup final

World champions France are into Sunday's World Cup final after beating Morocco 2-0 on a tense night in Qatar.

After taking an early lead Didier Deschamps' men had to endure large spells of Moroccan pressure before finally getting the second goal that booked their Sunday meeting with Argentina.

The 2-0 Correct Score was matched at a high of 8.27/1 in-play.

Les Bleus fight hard to see of brave Lions

It looked like a night of plain sailing for France after going 1-0 up through a fifth minute Theo Hernandez goal, and then Morocco losing key defender Romain Saiss to injury inside 20 minutes.

But the Atlas Lions dug deep and were arguably the better team for much of the game before falling to a sucker punch Randal Kolo Muani goal late in the match.

Hernandez was matched at 40.039/1 to score the first goal of the game while Kolo Muani was matched at 16.015/1 to score anytime.

In the FIFA World Cup 2022 Winner market France are available to back at 1.9420/21 with Argentina at 2.0421/20.

We'll have full build-up, previews, stats and tips from Thursday onwards.