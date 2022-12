Morocco beat Spain on pens to knock 2010 winners out

Morocco only the fourth African nation to reach quarter-finals

Sergio Busquets may have played in final Spain game

One punter backed 0-0 snooze-fest in six legged bet Builder win

Spain backed at 999/1 during penalties

Not quite as eye-opening as Saudi Arabia beating Argentina at 999/1, Morocco have knocked Spain out of the 2022 World Cup to seal their place in the quarter-finals.

In a game that finished 0-0 after 120 minutes of action, the African side progressed on penalties to become only the fourth side from the continent to reach the final eight, and the first since Ghana in 2010.

4 - Morocco are the fourth African team to reach the quarterfinals of the World Cup after Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002 and Ghana in 2010. Achievement. #MARESP pic.twitter.com/jx5xmIXUxM -- OptaJean (@OptaJean) December 6, 2022

Spain missed all three of their penalties, despite manager Enrique saying each player had taken 1000+ before boarding the plane to Qatar. After their third missed penalty, over £20 was traded on Spain to win the World Cup at 1000.0, with some punters looking to cash in on the most remarkable comeback.

However, and despite only hitting a high of 5.59/2 to qualify, Achraf Hakimi stepped up to dink the ball down the middle and seal the win for Morocco.

Punter lands Bet Builder at almost 80/1

The lack of goals, cards, corners, and well pretty much any in-game content meant there were not too many punters celebrating at full-time.

However, one bettor predicted we would be in for a tight, cagey affair as they landed a six-legged Bet Builder over on the Sportsbook. Have a look at this beauty below.

Just spotted on our system - One of you calling a boring 90 minutes to perfection.



Under 1.5 Goals

1st Half Under 0.5 Goals

Under 1.5 Morocco Cards

Under 1.5 Spain Cards

Under 2.5 Morocco Corners

Under 2.5 Spain Corners



£10 Bet Builder won £791.62!#MORSPA pic.twitter.com/QZcshPTiX6 -- Betfair (@Betfair) December 6, 2022

What has Spain's defeat done to the outright betting?

Seven sides have now booked their spot in the World Cup quarter-finals, and Spain's elimination has moved the markets over on the Betfair Exchange.

Brazil remain the 2.89/5 favourites, ahead of France 5.14/1, England 7.413/2 and Argentina 7.613/2.

Gareth Southgate's England side have moved ahead of Argentina in the market following Spain's defeat, as if England can beat France on Saturday, a potential semi-final tie with Morocco (or Portugal/Switzerland) is on the cards.

