Germany hit 1.12 in-play

Japan backed at 65

Germany now odds-against to qualify from the group

And massive odds to win the World Cup

Another day, another shock at the 2022 World Cup.

After Argentina's embarrassment against Saudi Arabia it was Germany's turn to lose a game they were strongly fancied to win.

What odds did Japan hit?

Ahead thanks to an İlkay Gündoğan penalty, Betfair Exchange punters were keen to side with the four-time World Cup champions, backing Germany's in-play to very tight odds of 1.121/8 on the Exchange.

And there was lots of money backed at similarly short prices...

Germany backers sweating...



£1,075,957 matched at 1.15



£1,612,285 matched at 1.14



£851,535 matched at 1.13#GERJAP | #FIFAWorldCup -- Betfair Exchange (@BetfairExchange) November 23, 2022

But this is a determined Japan side, blessed with skilful, pacey players and the Samurai Blue dug out a second half double to shock Hansi Flick's outfit.



The goals came late, the first arriving on 76 minutes, and in-play bettors got chunky odds of 65.064/1 about the Japan win.

Japan are now shorter odds than Germany to qualify from Group E.

What has Germany's defeat done to the World Cup odds?

Germany are in a group with Spain - in action shortly versus Costa Rica - and so Sunday's clash between the two is now even bigger than it looked previously.

There is every chance that, after that game, Germany will be Played 2, Lost 2 and facing another early World Cup exit.

Exchange bettors have been quick to move - Germany are now 25.024/1 to win the World Cup.

Brazil 4.84/1, France 7.87/1 and England 8.27/1 are the very early favourites. Argentina, yesterday's big losers, are 9.89/1.

But they are blessed with a group where the remaining games are winnable. Germany are not.