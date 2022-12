France 13/5 to win World Cup following Brazil exit

Manager Tite leaves Brazil after six years in charge

England into 9/2 alongside Portugal as third favourites

Three Lions take on France tomorrow evening

New Odds on Betfair following Brazil exit

France are the new 13/5 World Cup favourites on the Betfair Sportsbook following Brazil's elimination in Qatar.

Argentina, who face Netherlands this evening, are now 10/3 to go all the way and Portugal are 9/2.

England are also now 9/2 after an early move into 5/1 to win their second World Cup ahead of the mammoth quarter-final with France tomorrow.

Croatia beat Brazil on penalties

Neymar put Brazil ahead in the first half of extra-time and it looked like the game was finished.

It was his 77th goal for his country and moved him alongside Pele as the country's greatest ever goalscorer.

But with five minutes left Bruno Petkovic equalised for Croatia to send the match to penalties. Both Rodrygo and Marquinhos missed for the Brazilians to send shockwaves though this World Cup.

Shortly after full-time, Tite called time on his managerial career with Brazil following two World Cups in 2018 and 2022.

Brazil have indeed made some World Cup history, though not the kind they wanted.

Opta tell us that they are the 13th side in World Cup history to go 1-0 up during extra-time of a knockout match, but the very first to ever be eliminated when doing so.

It is truly a crushing blow for a country that were as short as 13/10 to win the tournament when leading.

13 - Brazil were the 13th side to go 1-0 up in extra-time of a World Cup knockout stage match, but the first of those 13 to be eliminated. Unlucky. pic.twitter.com/93rNHxzUdv -- OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 9, 2022

How has the result affected Golden Boot betting?

Kylian Mbappe remains the red-shot odds-on favourite to win the Golden Boot following the huge shift in other markets since Brazil's elimination.

He has actually shortened even further - now in to 2/5 as he maintains his two goal-lead over a group of players, though Lionel Messi and Cody Gakpo are set to play and close the gap this evening.

Richarlison was 11/2 before Brazil kicked off, ahead of Messi at 12/1, though Messi has now become the second favourtite at 15/2 as Richarlison heads on home.