Tips for all four Monday matches in Qatar

A comfortable win for Serbia?

Richarlison can shine again for Brazil

Uruguay worth chancing against Portugal

Cameroon 5.49/2 v Serbia 1.84/5, the Draw 3.711/4

10:00

Live on ITV

Opta Stats say: "Serbia have conceded in eight of their 10 games at the World Cup, shipping at least two goals in six of those games. However, they have won both games in which they've managed to keep a clean sheet.

"Cameroon have now lost each of their last eight matches at the World Cup, with those defeats coming across four tournaments (2002, 2010, 2014 and 2022). Defeat here would equal the longest ever losing run by a nation at the World Cup, set by Mexico between 1930 and 1958 (9 in a row)."

South Korea 2.68/5 v Ghana 3.211/5, the Draw 3.259/4

13:00

Live on BBC

Paul Higham says: "For Ghana, a player who really stood out against Portugal was Mohammed Kudus - who started off operating deeper in midfield but excelled when he was pushed further forward and cause real problems.

"The Ajax livewire has been more than handy in the Champions League this season, and got an assist against Portugal to add to his nine goals and two assists for his Dutch club side this season.

"Kudus is 2/1 for a goal or assist and given he can score or create that's a must-have bet in this game."

Brazil 1.511/2 v Switzerland 8.27/1, the Draw 4.67/2

16:00

Live on ITV

Sean Taylor says: "Richarlison is an interesting character who divides opinion. His form in the Premier League has been noteworthy in that it has been non-existent, no goals in 10 appearances. He turns into a different player for Brazil. He scored six goals in CONMEBOL qualifying, just two behind top scorer Neymar.

"Richarlison has scored nine goals in his last seven appearances in all competitions for Brazil. Indeed, since his debut for the national side in September 2018 he's scored more goals for Brazil than any other player (19).

Looking at the goalscorer markets, Richarlison's price to score anytime stands out to me. 15/8 looks big given the form he's in plus the fact he will be the main man given Neymar's enforced absence. Brazil's manager Tite is a big fan and regularly picks him ahead of Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus, who has shown much better club form this season."

Portugal 2.0621/20 v Uruguay 4.3100/30, the Draw 3.613/5

19:00

Live on ITV

Mike Norman says: "I think these two teams are a lot more evenly-matched than the odds suggest, hence Portugal being too short in my opinion, Uruguay being too big.

"La Celeste have a very strong spine to their team with captain Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez forming a solid centre-back combination, the excellent duo of Rodrigo Bentancur and Federico Valverde in midfield, and Darwin Nunez and Luis Suarez in attack.

"I believe Uruguay's strongest starting XI is every bit as good as Portugal's best XI.

"The likes of Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and Joao Felix can hurt anyone, and I'd be worried too if the excellent Rafael Leao starts, but I fancy this to be a relatively close game, and at the odds, if any team is to pinch it I'd rather be on Uruguay."