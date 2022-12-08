</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a World Cup Key Battles Acca: Kane counters to beat France in 32/1 multi
Alex Keble
08 December 2022
5:00 min read "2022-12-08T12:15:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-12-08T13:16:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Gareth Southgate.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Alex Keble picks out four key battles from the 2022 World Cup 2022 quarter-finals, including why England should be able to get past France... Vini Jr to have a field day against Croatia Argentina and Portugal to endure tough games Kane can win England the game v France Read and follow our daily Live Blog here Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here Vinicius v Lovren a one-sided battle Croatia v BrazilFriday, 15:00Live on BBC One Croatia really should have gone out by now. They are a one-dimensional team relying far too much on the expertise of their strong central midfield and lacking any dynamism in the final third, hence why they rank below Iran, Cameroon, Tunisia and many others for shot-creating actions per 90 (16.7) yet top the charts for crosses into the box (95). They endlessly shuffle the ball out to Ivan Perisic, only for his crosses to go nowhere. Brazil have a mean defence under Tite, a manager criticised for holding onto the leash just as much as Gareth Southgate is by England supporters. He will instruct his full-backs to stay back most of the time in order to avoid being over-run in the wide areas, which should make this a straightforward win for the favourites - especially given Brazil's star players are up against Dejan Lovren. Lovren starts on the right of central defence, which is where Vinicius Junior will cut infield to make runs beyond Richarlison, and where the defence will be pulled out of shape by Neymar. These three working together will surely have enough to break the Croatian resolve. Back Brazil to win with a -1 handicap at Evens Wing-back build-up to break Argentina Netherlands v ArgentinaFriday, 19:00Live on BBC One Argentina's reliance on Lionel Messi threatens to undermine them again. Louis van Gaal is a reactive tactician who will have devised a plan to stop him, most likely by giving Daley Blind licence to roam in tracking him and ensuring - with a back three - that Nathan Ake has support to come and meet Messi outside the box. With Julio Alvarez ineffective outside the penalty area and Angel di Maria out of form, stopping Messi should be enough for Netherlands. Their 3-4-1-2 formation is set in a low block, with slow and steady possession football built to ensure that defensive solidity is the top priority. This also happens to favour the Netherlands in an attacking sense on Friday because Argentina's own high press will be worked around by Van Gaal's stylish passing. Their back three can hit high passes over the forwards into the wing-backs Denzel Dumfries and Blind, who can pick up the ball between the lines. The wing-backs assisted for each other in the 3-1 victory over a USA team that have a high line similar to Argentina's - and with Cody Gakpo drifting across the ten space to link with the wing-backs Lionel Scaloni's side are in trouble. Back the Netherlands to qualify at 5/4 Guerrero v Hakimi too close to call Morocco v PortugalSaturday, 15:00Live on ITV1 Morocco will sit very deep in this game and wait for chances to counter-attack while Portugal will sit high and probe the final third, searching for chinks in the armour. This is arguably the simplest tactical battle of the quarter-finals, but that does not mean it is an easy game to read: the battle between Rafael Guerrero, whose penetration will be needed on the left, and Achraf Hakimi, could go either way. Per WhoScored nobody attacks down the right wing more at this World Cup than Morocco (43%), with Hakim Ziyech and Hakimi relied upon when Morocco's furious and well-drilled defensive 4-4-2 opens up for counter-attacking opportunities. They will fancy their chances of stifling Portugal, especially given that Fernando Santos lacks quick players; Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva slow things down, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Goncalo Ramos are only effective inside what will be a congested penalty area. Much rests on how well Portugal can move Morocco from side to side to create an opening. Nobody has switched the play more often than Portugal (34 times) at Qatar 2022 with Fernandes (12) leading the charts among players, and so it is possible these long balls into the flanks can find a spare full-back to run behind the Moroccan shell. That's where Guerrero will become useful - but also why he might be caught ahead of the play, leaving space on the break for Hakimi and Ziyech. Back the draw at 90 minutes at 13/5 Kane can lead transitions through midfield England v FranceSaturday, 19:00Live on ITV1 France might be more vulnerable than people think. Against Australia and Poland they looked a bit shaky through central midfield, where Adrien Rabiot and Aurelien Tchouameni are leaving big spaces for opponents due to their inexperience in defensive roles. So far, they haven't faced any strong counter-attacking teams, but on Saturday they come up against Harry Kane - who can drop expertly between these two to lead England forward. It is easy to envisage England breaking at speed through Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden, not least because Didier Deschamps' team look flat-footed at times; they are so cautious it can make it difficult for them to keep up with the pace of a sudden counter in the other direction. What's more, there is clearly a weakness in both of France's full-back positions and - if England are brave - they will be the first team to put them under pressure. Gareth Southgate's formation choice is critical. The best option is to move to a 3-4-3, which will allow Kieran Trippier to help Kyle Walker keep Kylian Mbappe as quiet as possible and put Shaw in a higher position to link with Foden and target Jules Kounde, while still leaving Kane to launch breaks through the middle with Saka and Foden either side. The lack of control asserted by Rabiot or Tchouameni means England can afford to sacrifice Jordan Henderson for an extra centre-back. England manager Gareth Southgate games</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Kane can win England the game v France</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/2022-world-cup-live-latest-news-and-odds/"><strong>Read and follow our daily Live Blog here</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Sign up for our<span><span> </span></span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html%20target=%22_blank%22%20rel=%22noopener" target="_blank" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html%2520target%3D%2522_blank%2522%2520rel%3D%2522noopener&source=gmail&ust=1668854851579000&usg=AOvVaw3YYpyUsKgaTiepibbxfboh" rel="noopener">World Cup Newsletter</a><span><span> </span></span>here</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/croatia-v-brazil/31953033">Vinicius v Lovren a one-sided battle</a></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>Croatia v Brazil<br>Friday, 15:00<br>Live on BBC One</strong></p><p>Croatia really should have gone out by now. They are a one-dimensional team relying far too much on the expertise of their strong central midfield and lacking any dynamism in the final third, hence why they rank below Iran, Cameroon, Tunisia and many others for shot-creating actions per 90 (16.7) yet top the charts for <strong>crosses into the box (95)</strong>. They endlessly shuffle the ball out to Ivan Perisic, only for his crosses to go nowhere.</p><p>Brazil have a mean defence under Tite, a manager criticised for holding onto the leash just as much as Gareth Southgate is by England supporters. He will instruct his full-backs to stay back most of the time in order to avoid being over-run in the wide areas, which should make this a straightforward win for the favourites - especially given Brazil's star players are up against <strong>Dejan Lovren</strong>.</p><p>Lovren starts on the right of central defence, which is where <strong>Vinicius Junior</strong> will cut infield to make runs beyond Richarlison, and where the defence will be pulled out of shape by Neymar. These three working together will surely have enough to break the Croatian resolve.</p><blockquote><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/croatia-v-brazil/31953033">Back Brazil to win with a -1 handicap at Evens</a></strong></blockquote><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/netherlands-v-argentina/31949820">Wing-back build-up to break Argentina</a></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>Netherlands v Argentina<br>Friday, 19:00<br>Live on BBC One</strong></p><p>Argentina's reliance on Lionel Messi threatens to undermine them again. Louis van Gaal is a <strong>reactive tactician</strong> who will have devised a plan to stop him, most likely by giving Daley Blind licence to roam in tracking him and ensuring - with a back three - that Nathan Ake has support to come and meet Messi outside the box. With Julio Alvarez ineffective outside the penalty area and Angel di Maria out of form, stopping Messi should be enough for Netherlands.</p><p>Their 3-4-1-2 formation is set in a <strong>low block</strong>, with slow and steady possession football built to ensure that defensive solidity is the top priority. This also happens to favour the Netherlands in an attacking sense on Friday because Argentina's own high press will be worked around by Van Gaal's stylish passing. Their back three can hit high passes over the forwards into the wing-backs Denzel Dumfries and Blind, who can pick up the ball between the lines.</p><p>The wing-backs assisted for each other in the 3-1 victory over a USA team that have a high line similar to Argentina's - and with <strong>Cody Gakpo</strong> drifting across the ten space to link with the wing-backs Lionel Scaloni's side are in trouble.</p><blockquote><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/netherlands-v-argentina/31949820">Back the Netherlands to qualify at 5/4</a></strong></blockquote><p><img alt="Messi World cup.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Messi%20World%20cup.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/morocco-v-portugal/31954655">Guerrero v Hakimi too close to call</a></h2><p><strong>Morocco v Portugal<br>Saturday, 15:00<br>Live on ITV1</strong></p><p>Morocco will sit very deep in this game and wait for chances to counter-attack while Portugal will sit high and probe the final third, searching for chinks in the armour. This is arguably the simplest tactical battle of the quarter-finals, but that does not mean it is an easy game to read: the battle between Rafael Guerrero, whose penetration will be needed on the left, and <strong>Achraf Hakimi</strong>, could go either way.</p><p>Per WhoScored nobody attacks down the right wing more at this World Cup than Morocco <strong>(43%)</strong>, with Hakim Ziyech and Hakimi relied upon when Morocco's furious and well-drilled defensive 4-4-2 opens up for counter-attacking opportunities. They will fancy their chances of stifling Portugal, especially given that Fernando Santos lacks quick players; Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva slow things down, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Goncalo Ramos are only effective inside what will be a congested penalty area.</p><p>Much rests on how well Portugal can move Morocco from side to side to create an opening. Nobody has switched the play more often than Portugal <strong>(34 times)</strong> at Qatar 2022 with Fernandes (12) leading the charts among players, and so it is possible these long balls into the flanks can find a spare full-back to run behind the Moroccan shell. That's where Guerrero will become useful - but also why he might be caught ahead of the play, leaving space on the break for Hakimi and Ziyech.</p><blockquote><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/morocco-v-portugal/31954655">Back the draw at 90 minutes at 13/5</a></strong></blockquote><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/england-v-france/31951634">Kane can lead transitions through midfield</a></h2><p><strong>England v France<br>Saturday, 19:00<br>Live on ITV1</strong></p><p>France might be more vulnerable than people think. Against Australia and Poland they looked a bit shaky through central midfield, where Adrien Rabiot and <strong>Aurelien Tchouameni</strong> are leaving big spaces for opponents due to their inexperience in defensive roles. So far, they haven't faced any strong counter-attacking teams, but on Saturday they come up against <strong>Harry Kane</strong> - who can drop expertly between these two to lead England forward.</p><p>It is easy to envisage England breaking at speed through <strong>Bukayo Saka</strong> and <strong>Phil Foden</strong>, not least because Didier Deschamps' team look flat-footed at times; they are so cautious it can make it difficult for them to keep up with the pace of a sudden counter in the other direction. What's more, there is clearly a weakness in both of France's full-back positions and - if England are brave - they will be the first team to put them under pressure.</p><p>Gareth Southgate's formation choice is critical. The best option is to move to a 3-4-3, which will allow Kieran Trippier to help Kyle Walker keep <strong>Kylian Mbappe</strong> as quiet as possible and put Shaw in a higher position to link with Foden and target Jules Kounde, while still leaving Kane to launch breaks through the middle with Saka and Foden either side. The lack of control asserted by Rabiot or Tchouameni means England can afford to sacrifice Jordan Henderson for an extra centre-back.</p><blockquote><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/england-v-france/31951634">Back England to qualify at Evens</a></strong></blockquote></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p><span>You can get a £5 Free Bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on selected Football matches this season. Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here and you will receive a daily email with the pick of our bets on every day of action in Qatar. 