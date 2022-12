Croatia can beat Argentina in ET

Juranovic v Tagliafico

Argentina have been fortunate to twice hold onto 2-0 leads in the knockout rounds after late wobbles, which is good news for a Croatia side that tend to grow into matches thanks to the experience and intelligence of their central midfield. This might play out, tactically speaking, in Croatia capitalising on a flaw that was exposed by the way Louis van Gaal's route one approach in the final 20 minutes spread panic.

Croatia won't lump the ball long to a Wout Weghorst figure, but they will have taken note of the lack of height in the Argentina defence and the way the struggled with a direct route. Zlatko Dalic's side top the charts for crosses this tournament (119) despite being one of the least creative sides (they are 22nd for shot-creating actions per 90, with 15.88), and so these until-now-aimless crosses might just find their target.

This is especially likely given that Marcos Acuna is suspended, meaning that the more attacking Nicolas Tagliafico will come in at left-back. Only Luka Modric plays more crosses than Croatia's right back Josip Juranovic and, overlapping Mario Pasilic as he cuts inside, Juranovic can get the better of Talgiafico to create chances.

Messi v Brozovic

Argentina's reliance on Lionel Messi has become increasingly problematic, with Angel di Maria unfit to start and the front line looking rather muddled with Julian Alvarez alongside Messi in an uninspiring 4-4-2 formation. Croatia will look to limit Messi by forcing him into harmless wide positions rather than man-mark him out of the game, and their slow but measured possession style might just do the trick.

Much depends on defensive midfielder Marcelo Brozovic and how much close support he receives from Matteo Kovacic and Luka Modric, who must shield the central zone together to stop Messi getting into the half-spaces. Considering how effective these three have been and how brilliant Josko Gvardiol has been in central defence, there is a good chance Croatia will be the first team to stop Messi.

Croatia have drawn four of their five matches in Qatar and five of their last six World Cup knockout matches went to extra time. Give Argentina's caution throughout this competition, the safest bet is to predict this one going until extra-time and perhaps penalties.

Wednesday, 19:00

Live on BBC One

France's non-pressing v Amrabat

Most people are assuming that Morocco will finally go out due to the attacking riches at France's disposal, but the real reason they are such under-dogs on Wednesday is that France do not follow the same tactical plan as all of Morocco's opponents so far. Belgium, Spain, and Portugal are happy to hog possession and territory, while France will not press much at all and look to sit deep.

This is a problem for Morocco. Their tactical methodology involves drawing the opposition forward with their own deep line, before playing high-octane passes to work around the press and break into the spaces behind - not unlike how Antonio Conte coaches his teams. That's why Morocco cannot be considered a purely defensive team despite holding an average of 32.4% possession this tournament, the second lowest ahead of Costa Rica.

Normally, Sofyan Amrabat is crucial in the press-evasion tactics, while Sofia Boufal enjoys the room found in these artificial transitions, but here Morocco will be forced to confront lots of bodies being behind the ball. This will slow their football down and strip them of their greatest strength, giving Didier Deschamps a major advantage.

Mbappe v Hakimi

No matter whether this is a cagey match or one that opens up in the counter and counter-counter, all eyes are on what happens on France's left and Morocco's right: rarely do we get international fixtures so exclusively focused on one area of the pitch, but even in light of Antoine Griezmann's brilliant tournament (he has made more key passes per 90, 3.4, than any other player in Qatar) this match will be defined here.

Kylian Mbappe faces Achraf Hakimi in the most obvious head-to-head. The Paris Saint-Germain colleagues will know everything about each other and that could give Hakimi the advantage, although ultimately the right-back will need to stay deeper than usual, meaning further limits on Morocco's usual creative output. However, things are complicated by the fact Mbappe never tracks back.

This leaves Theo Hernandez exposed, as we saw in the 2-1 victory over England when Bukayo Saka terrorised the France left back. Without getting help from Mbappe, Hakimi and Hakim Ziyech can combine on this flank to great effect. It is undoubtedly where this match will be won and lost, and with France winning the overall tactical battle - and therefore being the most comfortable - Mbappe and Hernandez ought to win.