Wales v Iran

Friday, 10:00

Live on BBC One

Iran struggled to cope with England's high-intensity progressive passing game, and although that could reflect a new sense of purpose from Gareth Southgate's side it was more likely the result of Iran - understandably struggling given the political unrest back home - being overwhelmed by the occasion. They were very porous between the lines, allowing England to dominate in the half-spaces with easy line-splitting passes available to Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, and Mason Mount.

Wales need to learn from this. They turned the game around against USA by going direct, bringing on Kiefer Moore and hitting long balls up to the target man to gain territory and set-pieces, but that is not the best approach on Friday. Instead, Rob Page should keep his best-performing substitutes Moore and Brennan Johnson in the team, but hunt for those vertical ground passes that Iran are unable to defend.

That means getting Gareth Bale into central positions just off Moore, and it means instructing Aaron Ramsey to be brave in risking those forward passes into Bale's feet. With Joe Allen back to run the game from the base of midfield, Wales will have more possession - and more opportunity to carve Iran open via that Ramsey-Bale connection.

England v USA

Friday, 19:00

Live on ITV 1

Gregg Berhalter is known for an expressive and ambitious style of football complete with hard pressing that isn't seen often on the international stage, but it collapsed against Wales's directness in the opening game because it is a little too wild. England won't take the Welsh approach, although they should be able to work around the USA high press to arrive at pace - and in space - in the final third.

England's defence should be able to evade the first wave of pressure and get the ball into the feet of the brilliant Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice, two players who are particularly adept at dribbling forward. Bellingham is top of the Bundesliga for progressive carries per 90 this season with 9.6, while Declan Rice records an impressive 16.4 per 90 in the Premier League. Against an on-rushing and open USA team, these two can carry through the lines to provide the platform for victory.

In other words, England don't need to change much. Gareth Southgate should keep the 4-3-3 with Mason Mount weaving together the central midfielders with a fluid and aggressive front three; based on what we've seen from a slightly disordered, and easily ruffled, USA Southgate's team should be able to get the three points.

France v Denmark

Saturday, 16:00

Live on ITV 1

It was an easy win for France against Australia in the end, but the score line perhaps hid the emergence of a deeper problem for Didier Deschamps. Without his trusted pair of N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba his central midfield has become very porous and Australia managed to get into highly dangerous situations on many occasions in the first half as Adrien Rabiot and Aurelien Tchouameni played haphazardly.

It was easy to slide passes into the spaces on either side of that two-man midfield, especially with Antoine Griezmann pushing up to meet Olivier Giroud, and a better team than Australia would have scored two or three first-half goals. That should encourage Denmark - and neutrals, too, because an open and lacklustre France midfield means plenty of action at both ends.

Hjulmand's three-man central midfield stands a good chance of overwhelming France's with their excellently choreographed passing triangles, which will give Denmark the space they need to create chances despite a tame front line. Of course, that means increased Denmark possession and thus the chance of fast transitions through Kylian Mbappe. There will be goals in this one.

Spain v Germany

Sunday, 19:00

Live on BBC One

Germany's big problem in the 2-1 defeat to Japan was coping with quick counter-attacks once their opponents got a foothold in the game and started streaming forward. Hansi Flick's side are never going to be comfortable against fast, vertical under-dogs like this, which is why they will probably prefer playing Spain. Luis Enrique's side will dominate the possession battle, suiting Germany's fast transitions.

Jamal Musiala was outstanding against Japan, and along with Kai Havertz and Serge Gnabry will enjoy leading the charge when the ball turns over in midfield. Spain's hogging of territory may lure them into a trap, especially given youngsters Pedri and Gavi face a stern challenge against the experience of Ilkay Gundogan and Joshua Kimmich. Even if Spain do well in this area their relatively weak forward line should be gobbled up by a deeper German defence.

Consequently Germany have the platform for victory not in spite of being the inferior team but because of it. Flick will relish a fixture that is tactically the opposite of the challenge they faced against Japan.