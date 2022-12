Three tips for each Friday QF

Optas stats and Bet Builders for find round of 16 matches

Croatia 10.09/1 v Brazil 1.392/5, the Draw 5.39/2

15:00

Live on BBC

The Opta Stat says: "Neymar has been involved in 15 goals in his last 11 appearances for Brazil in all competitions (8 goals, 7 assists), with each of his last six goals for the national side coming from the penalty spot. Last time out against Korea Republic, he became the first Brazilian on record (since 1966) to both score and provide an assist at three different World Cup tournaments."

"From fears that his tournament was over, to creating some history. If that isn't Neymar then I don't know what is. He his one behind Pele's all-time scoring record and is now back in the starting XI. Everything goes through Neymar."

Seán Taylor says: "At 4/1, Neymar looks a fancy price to be shown a card. He received four in qualifying and has six for PSG this season. He's often whinging and petulant, so the price looks more than fair to me. He also draws an insane number of fouls; 5.06 per 90 in his last 50 games for Brazil. He was fouled nine times alone against Serbia.

"I'd have a look at a Dejan Lovren and Josko Gvardiol in the fouls and/or card markets. Lovren is 11/4 to be shown a card and Gvardiol is 11/4. Neymar will be playing through the middle, so you'd imagine they'll be seeing plenty of each other.

"Brazil look to have their best chance of winning the World Cup since 2002 and at 17/2, it's hard to side with Croatia given how their games have been playing out. Over 2.5 goals is slightly favoured at 3/4 and an early goal may open the floodgates for Brazil. If they're to replicate anything like their first half against South Korea, it could be an enjoyable watch."

Stephen Tudor says: "Richarlison is an obvious threat to the Croatians, the Spurs striker taking decent international form into the tournament. The 25-year-old has now scored 10 in nine in 2022 for his country and he is 2.4 to score anytime on Friday.

"A three-quarters fit Neymar will provide cleverness and menace, although interestingly his last six goals for Brazil have come from the spot.

"In midfield, Casemiro has consistently impressed but, with 1.7 fouls-per-game he's a shout to pick up a booking at 4.3. Balancing that out, the Manchester United midfielder has also taken on 1.7 shots-per-game from distance, offering a useful variation to Brazil's attacks."

Netherlands 3.814/5 v Argentina 2.35/4, the Draw 3.259/4

19:00

Live on BBC

Nathan Joyes says: "I'm always looking for value either side of the evens mark, but I've gone slightly more rogue with this one, as the stakes continue to get higher, the games may just get that little bit tighter.

"For once there's plenty of juice in Argentina's price, but I think they've been priced spot on - so hats off to the traders.

"The price will suck in plenty of punters, and I don't blame them, but I feel as though van Dijk at the heart of Netherlands back five can extend van Gaal's unbeaten run, especially in 90 minutes.

"I'm struggling to see anyone come out on top in extra-time, too. Both extra time matches to date have been uninspiring, with a host of changes, as teams prepare for penalties.

"Which leads me to my bets. Either side to win on penalties is priced at 5.0, but as I fancy the game to go all the way, backing both sides individually to win from the spot provides more value.

"Backing the Netherlands to prevail on penalties is 9.50, while Argentina are 9.0, and I'll gladly take a swing at either, creating the perfect feet up, cigar lit moment when the referee blows for full time in extra time."

Stephen Tudor says: "Angel Di Maria is averaging 1.7 key passes per game but the real value lies in Julian Alvarez who has scored in both of his starts to this point. 3.7 says he does it again.

Lionel Scaloni's side have racked up the second highest number of shots on target all tournament - nearly twice that of Holland's tally - and that feels par for the course for a team that has only failed to score twice in their last 39 outings.

Despite the last two World Cup meetings between these sides ending goalless, Argentina can put the Dutch to the sword here.

Max Liu says: "Argentina have been eliminated from three of their last four World Cup quarter-final matches, so this stage of the tournament could pose something of a mental challenge to them. With that in mind, backing the Netherlands to go through is appealing at the prices.

"The last two World Cup meetings between Netherlands and Argentina have finished 0-0, in the 2006 group stages and the 2014 semi-final. Neither side has been involved in a goalless draw at this tournament but, with so much on the line, it becomes a possibility at this stage."