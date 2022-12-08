</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a Hoddle's World Cup Latest </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane England red shirt 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football stats</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">World Cup Friday Cheat World Cup Friday Cheat Sheet: All the best bets for both QFs in one place
Max Liu
08 December 2022
3:00 min read The quarter-finals begin on Friday with Croa...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-friday-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-for-both-qfs-in-one-place-081222-204.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-friday-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-for-both-qfs-in-one-place-081222-204.html", "datePublished": "2022-12-08T16:00:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-12-08T16:59:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/738e18fea9e8ef9a9fee3a9c2f7d7a840fbe066d.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "The Betfair World Cup Cheat Sheet is where you will find our experts' best bets for every day of the tournament. The quarter-finals begin on Friday with Croatia facing tournament favourites Brazil at 3pm before the Netherlands play Lionel Messi and Argentina at 7pm. Our expert team of writers have all the previews, stats and tips that you'll need... Three tips for each Friday QF Neymar tipped to star in Brazil win Penalties backed in Netherlands v Argentina Optas stats and Bet Builders for find round of 16 matches Read and follow our daily World Cup Live Blog here Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here Croatia v Brazil: The best Opta stats-based bets for Neymar and co Croatia [10.0] v Brazil [1.39], the Draw [5.3]15:00Live on BBC The Opta Stat says: "Neymar has been involved in 15 goals in his last 11 appearances for Brazil in all competitions (8 goals, 7 assists), with each of his last six goals for the national side coming from the penalty spot. Last time out against Korea Republic, he became the first Brazilian on record (since 1966) to both score and provide an assist at three different World Cup tournaments." "From fears that his tournament was over, to creating some history. If that isn't Neymar then I don't know what is. He his one behind Pele's all-time scoring record and is now back in the starting XI. Everything goes through Neymar." The Betfair Bet: Back Neymar to score and assist @ boosted 9/2 Croatia v Brazil: Back Neymar to be the hammer and the nail Seán Taylor says: "At 4/1, Neymar looks a fancy price to be shown a card. He received four in qualifying and has six for PSG this season. He's often whinging and petulant, so the price looks more than fair to me. He also draws an insane number of fouls; 5.06 per 90 in his last 50 games for Brazil. He was fouled nine times alone against Serbia. "I'd have a look at a Dejan Lovren and Josko Gvardiol in the fouls and/or card markets. Lovren is 11/4 to be shown a card and Gvardiol is 11/4. Neymar will be playing through the middle, so you'd imagine they'll be seeing plenty of each other. "Brazil look to have their best chance of winning the World Cup since 2002 and at 17/2, it's hard to side with Croatia given how their games have been playing out. Over 2.5 goals is slightly favoured at 3/4 and an early goal may open the floodgates for Brazil. If they're to replicate anything like their first half against South Korea, it could be an enjoyable watch." Seán's bet: Back Neymar to be shown a card @ 4/1 Croatia v Brazil: The tipsheet pick Stephen Tudor says: "Richarlison is an obvious threat to the Croatians, the Spurs striker taking decent international form into the tournament. The 25-year-old has now scored 10 in nine in 2022 for his country and he is 2.4 to score anytime on Friday. "A three-quarters fit Neymar will provide cleverness and menace, although interestingly his last six goals for Brazil have come from the spot. "In midfield, Casemiro has consistently impressed but, with 1.7 fouls-per-game he's a shout to pick up a booking at 4.3. Balancing that out, the Manchester United midfielder has also taken on 1.7 shots-per-game from distance, offering a useful variation to Brazil's attacks." Stephen's bet: Back Casemiro to have 1 or more shots on target from outside the box @ 4.5 Netherlands v Argentina: Messi to endure penalty shootout for semi-final spot Netherlands [3.8] v Argentina [2.3], the Draw [3.25]19:00Live on BBC Nathan Joyes says: "I'm always looking for value either side of the evens mark, but I've gone slightly more rogue with this one, as the stakes continue to get higher, the games may just get that little bit tighter. "For once there's plenty of juice in Argentina's price, but I think they've been priced spot on - so hats off to the traders. "The price will suck in plenty of punters, and I don't blame them, but I feel as though van Dijk at the heart of Netherlands back five can extend van Gaal's unbeaten run, especially in 90 minutes. "I'm struggling to see anyone come out on top in extra-time, too. Both extra time matches to date have been uninspiring, with a host of changes, as teams prepare for penalties. "Which leads me to my bets. Either side to win on penalties is priced at 5.0, but as I fancy the game to go all the way, backing both sides individually to win from the spot provides more value. "Backing the Netherlands to prevail on penalties is 9.50, while Argentina are 9.0, and I'll gladly take a swing at either, creating the perfect feet up, cigar lit moment when the referee blows for full time in extra time." Nathan's bet: Back Netherlands to win penalties @ 9.5 &amp; Back Argentina to win on penalties @ 9.0 Netherlands v Argentina: The tipsheet pick Stephen Tudor says: "Angel Di Maria is averaging 1.7 key passes per game but the real value lies in Julian Alvarez who has scored in both of his starts to this point. 3.7 says he does it again. Lionel Scaloni's side have racked up the second highest number of shots on target all tournament - nearly twice that of Holland's tally - and that feels par for the course for a team that has only failed to score twice in their last 39 outings. Despite the last two World Cup meetings between these sides ending goalless, Argentina can put the Dutch to the sword here. Stephen's bet: Alvarez to score and Argentina to have 5 or more shots on target @ 5.4 Friday Bet Builders: Back Netherlands to win on pens after 0-0 Max Liu says: "Argentina have been eliminated from three of their last four World Cup quarter-final matches, so this stage of the tournament could pose something of a mental challenge to them. With that in mind, backing the Netherlands to go through is appealing at the prices. "The last two World Cup meetings between Netherlands and Argentina have finished 0-0, in the 2006 group stages and the 2014 semi-final. Neither side has been involved in a goalless draw at this tournament but, with so much on the line, it becomes a possibility at this stage." Three tips for each Friday QF Neymar tipped to star in Brazil win Penalties backed in Netherlands v Argentina Optas stats and Bet Builders for find round of 16 matches Read and follow our daily World Cup Live Blog here Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here Croatia v Brazil: The best Opta stats-based bets for Neymar and co Croatia [10.0] v Brazil [1.39], the Draw [5.3]15:00Live on BBC The Opta Stat says: "Neymar has been involved in 15 goals in his last 11 appearances for Brazil in all competitions (8 goals, 7 assists), with each of his last six goals for the national side coming from the penalty spot. Last time out against Korea Republic, he became the first Brazilian on record (since 1966) to both score and provide an assist at three different World Cup tournaments." "From fears that his tournament was over, to creating some history. If that isn't Neymar then I don't know what is. He his one behind Pele's all-time scoring record and is now back in the starting XI. Everything goes through Neymar." The Betfair Bet: Back Neymar to score and assist @ boosted 9/2 Croatia v Brazil: Back Neymar to be the hammer and the nail Seán Taylor says: "At 4/1, Neymar looks a fancy price to be shown a card. He received four in qualifying and has six for PSG this season. He's often whinging and petulant, so the price looks more than fair to me. He also draws an insane number of fouls; 5.06 per 90 in his last 50 games for Brazil. He was fouled nine times alone against Serbia. "I'd have a look at a Dejan Lovren and Josko Gvardiol in the fouls and/or card markets. Lovren is 11/4 to be shown a card and Gvardiol is 11/4. Neymar will be playing through the middle, so you'd imagine they'll be seeing plenty of each other. "Brazil look to have their best chance of winning the World Cup since 2002 and at 17/2, it's hard to side with Croatia given how their games have been playing out. Over 2.5 goals is slightly favoured at 3/4 and an early goal may open the floodgates for Brazil. If they're to replicate anything like their first half against South Korea, it could be an enjoyable watch." Seán's bet: Back Neymar to be shown a card @ 4/1 Croatia v Brazil: The tipsheet pick Stephen Tudor says: "Richarlison is an obvious threat to the Croatians, the Spurs striker taking decent international form into the tournament. The 25-year-old has now scored 10 in nine in 2022 for his country and he is 2.4 to score anytime on Friday. "A three-quarters fit Neymar will provide cleverness and menace, although interestingly his last six goals for Brazil have come from the spot. "In midfield, Casemiro has consistently impressed but, with 1.7 fouls-per-game he's a shout to pick up a booking at 4.3. Balancing that out, the Manchester United midfielder has also taken on 1.7 shots-per-game from distance, offering a useful variation to Brazil's attacks." Stephen's bet: Back Casemiro to have 1 or more shots on target from outside the box @ 4.5 Netherlands v Argentina: Messi to endure penalty shootout for semi-final spot Netherlands [3.8] v Argentina [2.3], the Draw [3.25]19:00Live on BBC Nathan Joyes says: "I'm always looking for value either side of the evens mark, but I've gone slightly more rogue with this one, as the stakes continue to get higher, the games may just get that little bit tighter. "For once there's plenty of juice in Argentina's price, but I think they've been priced spot on - so hats off to the traders. "The price will suck in plenty of punters, and I don't blame them, but I feel as though van Dijk at the heart of Netherlands back five can extend van Gaal's unbeaten run, especially in 90 minutes. "I'm struggling to see anyone come out on top in extra-time, too. Both extra time matches to date have been uninspiring, with a host of changes, as teams prepare for penalties. "Which leads me to my bets. Either side to win on penalties is priced at 5.0, but as I fancy the game to go all the way, backing both sides individually to win from the spot provides more value. "Backing the Netherlands to prevail on penalties is 9.50, while Argentina are 9.0, and I'll gladly take a swing at either, creating the perfect feet up, cigar lit moment when the referee blows for full time in extra time." Nathan's bet: Back Netherlands to win penalties @ 9.5 &amp; Back Argentina to win on penalties @ 9.0 Netherlands v Argentina: The tipsheet pick Stephen Tudor says: "Angel Di Maria is averaging 1.7 key passes per game but the real value lies in Julian Alvarez who has scored in both of his starts to this point. 3.7 says he does it again. Lionel Scaloni's side have racked up the second highest number of shots on target all tournament - nearly twice that of Holland's tally - and that feels par for the course for a team that has only failed to score twice in their last 39 outings. Despite the last two World Cup meetings between these sides ending goalless, Argentina can put the Dutch to the sword here. Stephen's bet: Alvarez to score and Argentina to have 5 or more shots on target @ 5.4 Friday Bet Builders: Back Netherlands to win on pens after 0-0 Max Liu says: "Argentina have been eliminated from three of their last four World Cup quarter-final matches, so this stage of the tournament could pose something of a mental challenge to them. With that in mind, backing the Netherlands to go through is appealing at the prices. "The last two World Cup meetings between Netherlands and Argentina have finished 0-0, in the 2006 group stages and the 2014 semi-final. Neither side has been involved in a goalless draw at this tournament but, with so much on the line, it becomes a possibility at this stage." Max's Bet Builder: Back 0-0 &amp; Netherlands to win on penalties @ 21.8 The quarter-finals begin on Friday with Croatia facing tournament favourites Brazil at 3pm before the Netherlands play Lionel Messi and Argentina at 7pm. Our expert team of writers have all the previews, stats and tips that you'll need...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Three tips for each Friday QF</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/fifa-world-cup/croatia-v-brazil/e-31953033"><strong>Neymar tipped to star in Brazil win</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/fifa-world-cup/netherlands-v-argentina/e-31949820"><strong>Penalties backed in Netherlands v Argentina</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Optas stats and Bet Builders for find round of 16 matches</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/2022-world-cup-live-latest-news-and-odds/"><strong>Read and follow our daily World Cup Live Blog here</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Sign up for our<span> </span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html%20target=%22_blank%22%20rel=%22noopener" target="_blank" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html%2520target%3D%2522_blank%2522%2520rel%3D%2522noopener&source=gmail&ust=1668854851579000&usg=AOvVaw3YYpyUsKgaTiepibbxfboh" rel="noopener">World Cup Newsletter</a><span> </span>here</strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/croatia-v-brazil-tips-world-cup-predictions-the-best-opta-stats-based-bets-for-neymar-and-co-071222-1171.html">Croatia v Brazil: The best Opta stats-based bets for Neymar and co</a></h2><p></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207303789">Croatia <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> v Brazil <b class="inline_odds" title="2/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.39</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/5</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b></a><br>15:00<br>Live on BBC</strong></p><p><span><strong>The Opta Stat says</strong>: "</span>Neymar has been involved in 15 goals in his last 11 appearances for Brazil in all competitions (8 goals, 7 assists), with each of his last six goals for the national side coming from the penalty spot. Last time out against Korea Republic, he became the first Brazilian on record (since 1966) to both score and provide an assist at three different World Cup tournaments."</p><p><img alt="NeymarDancingBrazil1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/NeymarDancingBrazil1280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p><span>"From fears that his tournament was over, to creating some history. If that isn't Neymar then I don't know what is. He his one behind Pele's all-time scoring record and is now back in the starting XI. Everything goes through Neymar."</span></p><blockquote> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/fifa-world-cup/croatia-v-brazil/e-31953033">Back Neymar to score and assist @ boosted 9/2</a></strong></p> </blockquote><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/croatia-v-brazil-tips-world-cup-best-bets-back-neymar-to-be-the-hammer-and-the-nail-071222-1216.html">Croatia v Brazil: Back Neymar to be the hammer and the nail</a></h2><p><span></span></p><p><span><strong>Seán Taylor says:</strong> "At 4/1, <strong>Neymar</strong> looks a fancy price to be shown a card. He received <strong>four in qualifying and has six for PSG this season.</strong> He's often whinging and petulant, so the price looks more than fair to me. He also draws an insane number of fouls; <strong>5.06 per 90 </strong>in his last 50 games for Brazil. He was fouled nine times alone against Serbia.</span></p><p><span>"</span>I'd have a look at a<span> </span><strong>Dejan Lovren and Josko Gvardiol</strong><span> </span>in the<a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/croatia-v-brazil/31953033" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span> </span>fouls and/or card markets.</a><span> </span>Lovren is 11/4 to be shown a card and Gvardiol is 11/4. Neymar will be playing through the middle, so you'd imagine<span> </span><strong>they'll be seeing plenty of each other.</strong></p><p>"<strong>Brazil look to have their best chance of winning the World Cup since 2002</strong><span> </span>and at 17/2, it's hard to side with Croatia given how their games have been playing out. Over 2.5 goals is slightly favoured at 3/4 and an early goal may open the floodgates for Brazil. If they're to replicate anything like their first half against South Korea, it could be an enjoyable watch."</p><blockquote> <p><span><strong>Seán's bet: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/fifa-world-cup/croatia-v-brazil/e-31953033">Back Neymar to be shown a card @ 4/1</a></strong></span></p> </blockquote><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-quarter-final-tipsheet-4-stand-out-bets-for-the-last-eight-081222-718.html"><span>Croatia v Brazil: The tipsheet pick</span></a></h2><p></p><p><span><strong>Stephen Tudor says</strong>: "</span>Richarlison is an obvious threat to the Croatians, the Spurs striker taking decent international form into the tournament. The 25-year-old has now scored 10 in nine in 2022 for his country and he is<span> </span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/croatia-v-brazil/31953033" target="_blank" rel="noopener">2.4 to score anytime</a><span> </span>on Friday.</p><p>"A three-quarters fit<span> </span><strong>Neymar</strong><span> </span>will provide cleverness and menace, although interestingly his last six goals for Brazil have come from the spot.</p><p>"In midfield, <strong>Casemiro</strong> has consistently impressed but, with 1.7 fouls-per-game he's a shout to<span> </span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/croatia-v-brazil/31953033" target="_blank" rel="noopener">pick up a booking at 4.3</a>. Balancing that out, the Manchester United midfielder has also taken on 1.7 shots-per-game from distance, offering a useful variation to Brazil's attacks."</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Stephen's bet: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/fifa-world-cup/croatia-v-brazil/e-31953033">Back Casemiro to have 1 or more shots on target from outside the box @ 4.5</a></strong></p> </blockquote><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/netherlands-v-argentina-tips-messi-to-endure-penalty-shootout-for-semi-final-spot-071222-1057.html">Netherlands v Argentina: Messi to endure penalty shootout for semi-final spot</a></h2><p></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207223713">Netherlands <b class="inline_odds" title="14/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/5</span></b> v Argentina <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b></a><br>19:00<br>Live on BBC</strong></p><p><strong>Nathan Joyes says:</strong> "I'm always looking for value either side of the evens mark, but I've gone slightly more rogue with this one, as the stakes continue to get higher, the games may<span> </span><strong>just get that little bit tighter</strong>.</p><p>"For once there's plenty of juice in Argentina's price, but I think they've been priced spot on - so hats off to the traders.</p><p>"The price will suck in plenty of punters, and I don't blame them, but I feel as though van Dijk at the heart of Netherlands back five can extend <strong>van Gaal's unbeaten run</strong>, especially in 90 minutes.</p><p><img alt="Thumbnail image for Memphis Depay Netherlands point 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/12/Memphis%20Depay%20Netherlands%20point%201280-thumb-1280x720-171850.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>"I'm struggling to see anyone come out on top in extra-time, too. Both extra time matches to date have been uninspiring, with a host of changes, as teams prepare for penalties.</p><p>"Which leads me to my bets. Either side to win on penalties is priced at<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.0</span></b>, but as I fancy the game to go all the way, backing both sides<span> </span><strong>individually to win from the spot</strong><span> </span>provides more value.</p><p>"Backing the<span> </span><strong>Netherlands to prevail on penalties</strong><span> </span>is<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="17/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.50</span></b>, while<span> </span><strong>Argentina are</strong><span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.0</span></b>, and I'll gladly take a swing at either, creating the perfect feet up, cigar lit moment when the referee blows for full time in extra time."</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Nathan's bet: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/fifa-world-cup/netherlands-v-argentina/e-31949820">Back Netherlands to win penalties @ 9.5 & Back Argentina to win on penalties @ 9.0</a></strong></p> </blockquote><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-quarter-final-tipsheet-4-stand-out-bets-for-the-last-eight-081222-718.html"><span>Netherlands v Argentina: The tipsheet pick</span></a></h2><p></p><p><span><strong>Stephen Tudor says</strong>: "</span>Angel Di Maria is averaging 1.7 key passes per game but<span> </span><strong>the real value lies in Julian Alvarez</strong><span> </span>who has scored in both of his starts to this point.<span> </span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/netherlands-v-argentina/31949820" target="_blank" rel="noopener">3.7 says he does it again</a>.</p><p><strong>Lionel Scaloni's side</strong><span> </span>have racked up the second highest number of shots on target all tournament - nearly twice that of Holland's tally - and that feels par for the course for a team that has only failed to score twice in their last 39 outings.</p><p>Despite the last two World Cup meetings between these sides ending goalless,<span> </span><strong>Argentina can put the Dutch to the sword here</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Stephen's bet: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/fifa-world-cup/netherlands-v-argentina/e-31949820">Alvarez to score and Argentina to have 5 or more shots on target @ 5.4</a></strong></p> </blockquote><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-2022-friday-tips-bet-builders-from-2-1-to-21-1-for-qfs-081222-204.html">Friday Bet Builders: Back Netherlands to win on pens after 0-0</a></h2><p></p><p><strong>Max Liu says:</strong> "<span>Argentina have been eliminated from three of their last four World Cup quarter-final matches, so this stage of the tournament could pose something of a mental challenge to them. With that in mind, backing the <strong>Netherlands to go through</strong> is appealing at the prices.</span></p><p><span>"The last two World Cup meetings between Netherlands and Argentina have finished <strong>0-0</strong>, in the 2006 group stages and the 2014 semi-final. Neither side has been involved in a goalless draw at this tournament but, with so much on the line, it becomes a possibility at this stage."</span></p><blockquote> <p><strong>Max's Bet Builder: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/fifa-world-cup/netherlands-v-argentina/e-31949820"><span>Back 0-0 & Netherlands to win on penalties @ 21.8</span></a></strong></p> </blockquote></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Get the best of our tips every day of Qatar 2022</h2> <p>Sign up for our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">World Cup Newsletter</a> here and you will receive a daily email with the pick of our bets on every day of action in Qatar.</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p><span>You can get a £5 Free Bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on selected Football matches this season. Get the best of our tips every day of Qatar 2022

Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here and you will receive a daily email with the pick of our bets on every day of action in Qatar. href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207223713" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"FIFA World Cup 2022","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.207223713","entry_title":"World Cup Friday Cheat Sheet: All the best bets for both QFs in one place"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207223713">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <h3></h3> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=World%20Cup%20Friday%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20All%20the%20best%20bets%20for%20both%20QFs%20in%20one%20place&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-friday-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-for-both-qfs-in-one-place-081222-204.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-friday-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-for-both-qfs-in-one-place-081222-204.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-friday-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-for-both-qfs-in-one-place-081222-204.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-friday-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-for-both-qfs-in-one-place-081222-204.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a Croatia v Brazil: Back Neymar to be the hammer and the nail

World Cup Key Battles Acca: Kane counters to beat France in 32/1 multi

Croatia v Brazil: The best Opta stats-based bets for Neymar and co src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/313825dbaf603d457138a61d4df536ce5677e236.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/313825dbaf603d457138a61d4df536ce5677e236.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-key-battles-acca-kane-counters-to-beat-france-in-321-multi-081222-722.html">World Cup Key Battles Acca: Kane counters to beat France in 32/1 multi</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Gareth Southgate.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Gareth%20Southgate.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/croatia-v-brazil-tips-world-cup-predictions-the-best-opta-stats-based-bets-for-neymar-and-co-071222-1171.html">Croatia v Brazil: The best Opta stats-based bets for Neymar and co</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2021/06/Neymar Brazil 2021-thumb-1280xauto-130279.450x253.jpg" Netherlands v Argentina: Messi to endure penalty shootout for semi-final spot

England on Pens? Hoddle on his five penalty takers and shootout mentality

Patrice Evra: England v France is always a classic but it's time for you guys to lose

More FIFA World Cup 2022 