Are France about to become the first team in six decades to successfully defend the World Cup - and, if they do so, will they rightly be considered the greatest European international side of all time?

This is one of a number of questions excitedly being considered by a nation of French football followers buzzing in anticipation ahead of Sunday's World Cup Final showdown against Argentina.

Other major talking points being discussed across France focus on manager Didier Deschamps and his likely tactics, while there's debate about the roles key players may perform on the big day.

Remarkable progress given injuries

Reading the media and blog comments across France ahead of the game, confidence appears to be high. Which in itself is a surprise, given how remarkable the team's achievement to get this far is given the injuries they have had.

No fewer than FIVE automatic starters - Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez, Ngolo Kante, Paul Pogba and Karim Benzema - have missed the tournament through injury. This state of affairs has garned almost daily coverage in France while being relatively overlooked elsewhere.

No side in living memory has reached the World Cup final with so many absent first-choice players. In the semi-final, to make matters worse, two of the understudies were ruled out as well: Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot missed the game through illness, meaning third-choice pair Ibrahima Konate and Youssouf Fofana had to step into the side.

It's a testament to the depth of the talent in the France squad, and also Deschamps' bafflingly underrated managerial skills, that France have managed to make it this far. Now they're here, les Bleus are 2.01/1 to lift the trophy, which is the market's way of giving France exactly a 50 per cent chance of emulating the Brazil sides of 1958 and 1962 that were the last to win successive World Cups.

Griezmann France's best player

Tactically speaking it's almost certain France will stick with the 4-3-3 formation they've used in five of their six games to date (the exception being France's dead rubber final group game against Tunisia, when they had already qualified for the knockout phase and fielded a scratch side). Some in France are surprised that the naturally pragmatic Deschamps has continued to field four attacking players - Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud - rather than dropping one and drafting in an extra midfielder from the Last 16 onwards.

The deeper-lying position Griezmann has occupied so magnificently in Qatar is the reason a more conservative team selection hasn't been necessary. Griezmann's reinvention as a central midfielder has made him the tournament's most tactically interesting player, and most pundits and fans in France believe Griezmann, rather than five-goal leading scorer Kylian Mbappe, has been France's best player at the finals.

Griezmann scored from the penalty spot in France's 4-2 World Cup final win over Croatia four years ago. He's yet to find the net at these finals but is 5.04/1 to do so on Sunday. Despite his more withdrawn role those odds are still tempting on a player that has scored 42 times for France at a rate of a goal every 2.76 appearances. Perhaps a wiser selection, however, given his current tactical employment, would be to back him in the Assists Market: the Atletico Madrid star has provided three assists in six starts at the finals, and is 3.7511/4 to supply a fourth on Sunday.

The broader conversation taking place around Griezmann in France concerns where the 31-year-old Real Sociedad academy graduate now ranks in the pantheon of great France players. The top three France players of all time are generally regarded as Zinedine Zidane, Michel Platini and 1950s legend Raymond Kopa. After his tremendous series performances at the finals, Griezmann is now a legitimate contender to replace Kopa in third spot, and the arguments favouring Griezmann will surely gain further support if the man from Macon helps France lift the trophy.

Mbappe will feature in the same conversation one day, and perhaps as soon as Sunday if he proves the match-winner. Currently the tournament's five-goal joint-top scorer with Lionel Messi, Mbappe's 2.789/5 to win the Golden Boot and 7.06/1 second-favourite behind Messi to win the Golden Ball, awarded to the tournament's best player.

Mbappe and Giroud battle for Golden Boot

In France, however, Giroud's arguably an even more popular figure than Mbappe, meaning many fans would be delighted to see the 36-year-old AC Milan star - already France's all-time top scorer thanks to his scoring exploits at this tournament - pip his team-mate to the Golden Boot. Giroud is 28.027/1 to finish as the tournament's top scorer, and can't be ruled out given the form he's shown. An alternative would be to back Giroud at 5.04/1 in the France Team Top Goalscorer market. It's worth noting that Giroud's goals-per-minute record in Qatar actually matches Mbappe's: both have netted once for every 95 minutes they've been on the pitch.

Yet many in France are starting to believe the match-winner may be a less likely figure: step forward Ousmane Dembele, this is your moment. The Barcelona winger has offered important balance on the right wing but has yet to score.

There's a growing feeling in France that Dembele may benefit from the extra attention being afforded to Mbappe, Giroud and Griezmann by slipping under the radar to make his mark decisively. The former Rennes and Borussia Dortmund wide man's 5.59/2 to score and 4.216/5 to provide an assist.

More than 20 million fans across France tuned in to watch the side's 2-0 semi-final win over Morocco. Even more are expected to watch the final on Sunday. There will be celebrations across l'Hexagone if France make history by retaining the trophy they won in Russia four years ago. Whatever happens, however, by making the final, for Deschamps and his players, this tournament can already be considered a success.