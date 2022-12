World Cup final to be decided in extra-time

Griezmann key to allowing Mbappe to shine

Messi can also play a big part in final

Back three outcomes in a 31/1 Bet Builder

This is highly likely to be a cagey and low-scoring match, such is the tension in a World Cup final; prior to the surprising chaos of 2018 five of the last six finals went to extra-time with an average of 1.5 goals per game. But the probability of a nervous and low-energy game is increased by the extreme defensive caution of France, who never engage in the opposition half and like to lure the opponent forward.

Argentina might fall into the trap, and they won't enjoy all that possession. It may even decrease their fluency, given that they are better in the transition, as shown in a 3-0 victory over Croatia in which Zlatko Dalic's side held 39% of the ball. If that was to happen, with France's tightly-compressed blockade restricting a forward line struggling to create chances without Lionel Messi's direct input, then we might find the contest set up for France to win on the counter.

The idea is to force Argentina forward to reveal spaces in behind for quick transitions through Kylian Mbappe, and although it is possible these could open up counter-counters, and give us an end-to-end game, it is more likely that Argentina will be very cautious about committing numbers forward - making for an easy-to-read territorial pattern and a strained tactical match.

Although they won't quite be battling head-to-head, the fact that Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are on the same wing on Sunday is significant. Neither player makes any effort to track back, but while Scaloni has accommodated Messi as a forward (meaning De Paul can support right-back Nahuel Molina) Mbappe leaves poor Theo Hernandez exposed.

Hernandez is the weak point of the France defence, as proved consistently by Hakim Ziyech in the semi-final and Bukayo Saka in the quarter-final. Messi, popping up on the right most often, could terrorise the France left-back in a brutally one-sided battle. This is surely Argentina's only hope of denying France their second successive World Cup, and Didier Deschamps will need to devise a way to double up on Messi.

At the other end, Mbappe looks unstoppable if France are allowed to break, and rarely will we even see Mbappe and Messi in the same shot on the TV. There is added danger in Mbappe squaring up to Otamendi, although for the Frenchman to be the match-winner depends on key tactical battles elsewhere. Argentina must shut down the counter-attacks.

From within this system, Argentina can find a crucial advantage in the middle of the park, where France have been vulnerable all tournament despite their opponents rarely seeking to attack here. Aurelien Tchouameni was brilliant against Morocco but in a two-man midfield he and his partner (Adrien Rabiot or Youssoff Fofana) struggle with vertical balls, finding the gaps too large to cover when the likes of Poland and Australia have targeted this area.

Morocco inexplicably did not, even removing a central midfielder to go to a 5-4-1, but Lionel Scaloni won't have missed this flaw. He is a very good reactive tactician, having moved to a back three for the Netherlands match to mirror Louis van Gaal before changing to another new formation to deal with Croatia; his narrow 4-2-2-2 meant there was a box-shaped four to squeeze out Croatia's central midfield trio.

He ought to repeat this formation to overwhelm Tchouameni and Rabiot, with Rodrigo de Paul and Alexis Mac Allister dipping infield to receive passes between the lines. If France are pulled around by these, it might create the room Messi needs - which isn't very much - to win the match for Argentina. As we saw from the waves of Morocco attacks in the semi-final France's negativity does invite periods of pressure, and it is in these moments that Argentina can make a numerical advantage in the middle count.

As for France, it is all about the transitions: when the ball is turned over and Argentina are caught between their on-the-ball 4-2-2-2 and their off-the-ball 4-4-2. Here, there will be space in the wide areas that De Paul and Mac Allister have vacated, allowing France to gallop forward as they love to do and hit Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele down the flanks.

But before we move onto the two headline players, these transitions mostly depend upon the work of Antoine Griezmann and Nicolas Otamendi. Griezmann has been sensational this tournament in linking the midfield and attacking lines, dropping to make clever line-breaking passes that set away the quicker French forwards and Scaloni will need a plan to suffocate him.

Unfortunately for Argentina, often Otamendi is drawn out by battles like this, rushing out of the back line to meet the playmaker. If he is caught in this way - between needing to win the physical battle with Olivier Giroud without losing sight of Griezmann - then France can get the upper hand in the battle between the two geniuses...